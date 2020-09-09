Xbox Series S Vs PS5 Digital Edition: An In-depth Comparison

The war of the consoles has begun with both gaming giants releasing their next-gen consoles. PS5 and Xbox series S is set to hit the stores in late 2020 and the world is extremely hyped about this. The two behemoths have been battling over which is the best console for years now and both have a dedicated and loyal fan base. Both companies have made massive developments to the next-gen consoles to make the gaming experience a lot more immersive.

Also read: Sony Reveals DualShock 4 Controllers Won't Work With PS5 Games, Players Disappointed

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a digital edition console for the Xbox Series X. It is a sleeker and more compact version of the console, that runs only digital game copies and does not contain a CD drive. The console was teased with the name 'Lockheart' earlier and now has been announced officially as the Xbox series S by Microsoft.

The Xbox Series S has lesser GPU power than The Xbox series X, which 4 teraflops compared to the 12 teraflops Series X provides. However, it still supports advanced next-gen gaming. The Xbox series S is set to launch on November 10, 2020 with $299 as the pricing for it.

Also read: Activision Keen On Setting A $70 Base Price For PS5 And XSX Games

PS5 digital edition

Similar to Xbox, Sony is also coming up with two editions for their upcoming consoles, PS5, and PS5 digital edition. Aesthetically the digital edition of PS5 is slimmer and in a smaller frame. The console does not consist of a disc drive and only runs digital copies games. The only noticeable difference between the two consoles is the 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive.

Both editions have the same GPU and CPU power and support advanced next-gen gaming. The PS5 digital edition is set to hit the stores in November. No official price for the console has been mentioned, but it is speculated to be $100 - $50 cheaper than the PS5 sitting at $499.

Also read: Sony PS5 Won't Have Backward Compatibility With PS3 And Predecessors; Ubisoft Says

Xbox Series S and PS5 Digital Edition Specs Comparison

Specifications Xbox Series S PS 5 Digital edition GPU 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 Memory 10GB GDDR68 16GB GDDR6 Resolution 1440p, 4K upscaled 4K, up to 8K Frame rate Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS Storage 512GB SSD 825GB SSD Controller Xbox Series S controller DualSense Ray Tracing YES YES Optical Drive NO NO

Also read: Sony’s First PS5 Commercial Lists Features But Skips Price, Release Date & More Details

Promo Image sources: Playstation.com, Xbox twitter handle