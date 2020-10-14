5 Vi GIGAnet Plans For You: What Is GIGAnet From Vi?

The newly rebranded Vi telecom company is now offering its users with GIGAnet. This new move is said to tackle Airtel and Jio in the postpaid market. However, Vi customers are finding it quite interesting and so they are wanting to know more about the Vi GIGAnet plans. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is GIGAnet from Vi?

Vi GIGAnet is claimed to be the highest spectrum in the country. The official website of the telecom company also mentions that Vi is 5G ready and equipped to provide a world-class digital experience. The Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer, Vishant Vora said in a statement that "GIGAnet is Vi’s effort to move beyond connectivity to be the platform for a digital society. It offers faster downloads & uploads, low latency and real-time connectivity. We have deployed technology whereby parts of the NW have the ability to self-optimize to meet demand where necessary."

On the other hand, the official website of VodafoneZiggo mentions an interesting take at this move by Vodafone. The website writes: "VodafoneZiggo combines the fixed network of Ziggo and the mobile network of Vodafone. This 'GigaNet' is becoming more stable, smarter and faster, with internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second. And that is necessary because data demands are growing exponentially. In this way, we play a double role: accelerator of the Dutch digitization and builder of the necessary infrastructure."

There is a list of several plans under the Vi GIGAnet plans. Here is a list of all the best plans by the telecom organisation have a look.

Best Vi long term plans

Vi 449 plan

Vi 449 plan comes with 56 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 2GB data per day along with an additional 2GB of extra data. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Vi recharge of Rs 819

The Vi 819 plan offers you 2 GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Vi plan of Rs 1,499

Vi 449 plan comes with 365 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 24 GB of total data. The plan also offers 3600 Local and national calls and SMS to all networks in total.

Vi 405 plan

The Vi 405 plan offers you 90 GB data with a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day. The Vi plan also provides a one-year free subscription to Zee5 Premium.

Vi 699 plan

The Vi 699 plan offers you 2 GB + 2 GB data per day i.e. 4 GB daily with a validity of 84 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Promo Image ~ Vi Twitter

