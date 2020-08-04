IPhone 12 Series To Have 4 Models Launching In 2 Phases: Reports

iPhone 12 has been creating a lot of news due to several reasons. At first, users got to know that iPhone 12 may not have a charger and EarPods in the box. Later, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed a delay in the iPhone 12 launch on an earnings call recently. The delay is said to be because of the ongoing distribution problems due to the pandemic. However, the recent news reveals that the new iPhone 12 series will be unveiled in two phases and the company is planning to release 4 devices in this year itself.

iPhone 12 Two-Phase plan confirmed

The Apple Inc organisation is going to launch 4 new smartphones in the iPhone 12 lineup. As per several reports, all the 4 new iPhones will have an OLED display with varying sizes such as 6.1-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.7-inch. The reports also revealed that the smartphone brand is going to release two 6.1-inch iPhone models initially and then the other 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 model.

This is for the first time that Apple is taking such a bold step and users are intrigued to know how the products are going to be. According to several other reports, Apple has already sent a shipment of components for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models and the other iPhone 12 lineups for 2020 will soon be sent by late August.

iPhone release date (Expected)

As per CFO Maestri's revelation during the earnings call last month, the release date of the iPhone 12 series would be delayed by a few weeks. He also mentioned that most of the iPhones have been launched in the month of September, but due to certain reasons, the American company is postponing the launch. This means that the fans could expect the earliest launch by mid-October 2020. However, fans can expect the launch event to be in September as per Apple's timeline for hosting an event.

iPhone Price details

At first, the reports mentioned that the iPhone 12 series 2020 would consist of 3 new iPhone ranges such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Nevertheless, this new revelation that says there are going to be four releases of the new smartphone devices. The tech enthusiasts believe that the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will be positioned in the top range segment, whereas the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will be positioned in the ‘affordable range'. However, all of the devices are expected to offer 5G support.

