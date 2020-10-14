Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale & Flipkart Big Billion Days Have THESE Offers On Phones

E-commerce websites will soon be opening their portals for the annual festive sales. The two big market players, Amazon and Flipkart will have Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days, respectively. The sale is for a brief period wherein consumers can buy desired products at a much cheaper rate.

The sales are beginning on October 17 for Amazon, it will be on for the next five days while the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will start on October 16 and will end by October 21, 2020. The subscribers for Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus will have a day’s time ahead of others to order the items that they wish for. Customers often look at prices ahead of the sale days.

Here is a look at attractive offers by the e-commerce websites for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days respectively.

OnePlus 8

The phone is available with discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It will be available for lesser mark-up from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 39,999 this sale season for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB model can be bought in a price point of Rs. 44,999 online. There are EMI plans as well on the phone.

Realme X3

Realme X3 will be available for Rs. 21,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days. The original model is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant in the market. The 8GB RAM phone market price is Rs. 25,999 at the moment. This phone as well comes with an excellent camera and screen sizes.

LG G8X

Another mid-range phone that is LG G8X can be purchased at a price point of Rs. 19,990 on Flipkart. It is originally priced at Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is available at a steal deal where you can buy the phone at Rs. 44,999. There are EMI payment options available. The phone offers the AMOLED display along with the triple rear cameras as well as a 4,100mAh battery. People can avail the offer during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

iPhone 11

Tech giant Apple is giving attractive offers on iPhone 11 which has a market price of Rs. 68,300. This phone can be bought by Apple enthusiast at Rs. 50,000 approx. during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The iPhone 11 has features like the A13 Bionic SoC along with the 128GB inbuilt storage

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime is another budget range phone that will be available only for Rs. 9,999 which is much less than the market price of Rs. 11,999 on the e-commerce website Amazon. Redmi 9 Prime boasts of a 6.53-inch full-HD+ with 1,080x2,340 pixels and also an IPS display and more such features.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 is being offered on Flipkart at a price point of Rs. 49,999. The original price of the phone is Rs. 59,999. The phone boasts of 108-megapixel primary camera along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

