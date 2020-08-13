Motorola Razr 5G Release Date Details: Know Razr 5G Specifications And More

As per several reports, Motorola is going to hold a media event which is scheduled for September 9, 2020. Tech enthusiasts are expecting the Lenovo-owned organisation to unveil the successor of the Motorola Razr (2019). The smartphone seller also sent out a GIF teasing the event date with a smartphone which looks quite similar to the Motorola Razr (2019). The new foldable smartphone by the organisation is rumoured to be the Motorola Razr 5G.

Motorola Razr 5G Release Date

As per the speculation running around the globe, the Motorola Razr 5G has some design similarities to the Motorola Razr (2019) model. The smartphone which is said to be launched on Motorola September Event 2020, is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. However, this is quite surprising as the existing foldable phones have a Snapdragon 710 chip. Fans waiting for this new Motorola Smartphone can also expect other specification-level changes on the new model.

As per the media invite sent by the company, tech enthusiasts can clearly make out that it is the Motorola Razr 5G that is going to be presented to everyone. The invite reportedly described the event by saying “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again”. One can possibly notice the similarities between the last year's media invite sent by Motorola for its Razr 2019 model which says "You're going to flip”.

GIF by Motorola Media Invite

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (Rumours)

According to the rumours, the Motorola Razr 5G is going to retain the 6.2-inch flexible display that was available on last year's foldable phone and it is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola Razr 5G specifications also feature a new, Mercury Silver colour option. The phone is expected to run on Android 10 and the smartphone will also have some exclusive features designed by Motorola such as retro mode.

Nevertheless, the upcoming flip phone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the company is said to bring the Razr 5G with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is also speculated to have a 2,845mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

