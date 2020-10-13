Apple Event Live Stream: How To Watch The 'Hi, Speed' Event Live?

Apple is set to hold its next major launch event where the technology firm will unveil its highly-anticipated lineup of iPhone smartphones. The event called “Hi, Speed” is scheduled to be held virtually from Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The company is expected to showcase four iPhone variants, all of which will come with superfast 5G support.

Apple event time

The Apple event "Hi, Speed" is finally set to kick off on October 13. The event was originally scheduled to take place last month; however, it had to be delayed due to certain reasons. For those in the US, the event will begin at 10 AM PT, whereas people in the UK can catch the event at 6 PM BST. In India, the Apple event will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple event live stream

The Cupertino-based company will live stream the "Hi, Speed" event on its official Apple Events website. People can also watch the event by visiting Apple's YouTube channel or from the embedded link below.

The event will also be accessible through Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac devices.

According to a leak by notorious leaker Kang, the latest iPhone lineup will feature the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and a standard iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Mini will be an affordable alternative that features a smaller 5.4-inch display as opposed to a 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 12 (standard) and iPhone 12 Pro models. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a much larger 6.7-inch display as per the leak. All of these smartphones are also expected to feature OLED Super Retina screens.

The leak also revealed in a Weibo post that the iPhone 12 (standard) and iPhone 12 Mini will come in five different colour options including white, black, blue, green, and red. As for the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Max Pro models, buyers will get to choose among gold, silver, blue, and graphite colour options. He further added that the tech giant may also unveil the Apple AirTags, and AirPods Studio along with a HomePod Mini.

Image credits: Shutterstock