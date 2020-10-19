Apple Starts Sending Its New MagSafe Cases & Chargers To Customers

A recent blog on MacRumors has brought some exciting news for all the iPhone users. The October 17 blog on the website revealed that Apple's new MagSafe charger and cases have started arriving at some customers. The customers will surely be pleasantly surprised as the MagSafe cases have started arriving earlier than expected. The images of the accessories began surfacing on Twitter on October 16, and it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that they look perfectly splendid.

Where are the MagSafe cases available?

According to MacRumors, the cases are now available for pickup at Apple stores in select countries such as the United States, Canada, and Germany. Filip Chudzinski, who is a developer of Apple Watch band app Bandbreite and editor of Apple Store-focused Twitter account Storeteller, shared numerous high-quality images of the MagSafe charger. He also shared stunning images of the brand new Deep Navy Silicone Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Moreover, a German YouTuber, who runs a German channel named DerDaku has recently shared a MagSafe charger unboxing video. All the iPhone users and Apple fanatics who are yet to see the company’s latest creation can head to the YouTube video now.

In case you're wondering about the size of the MagSafe charger. A photo with an Apple Watch charger for reference. Magnets everywhere! pic.twitter.com/Mt52skIafp — Filip Chudzinski (@choreographics) October 17, 2020

Snap! A first look at the iPhone 12 (Pro) Silicone Case in Deep Navy and the MagSafe charger. | #iPhone12 #iPhone12Pro #MagSafe #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oa8Lh8IlF6 — Filip Chudzinski (@choreographics) October 17, 2020

What are some cool features of MagSafe chargers?

MacRumors states that MagSafe is set to improve the charging experience on ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌. It has magnets that are optimised for alignment and efficiency. In addition to this, the technology still supports existing Qi charging mats. The MagSafe chargers have without a doubt ushered in a new era of magnetic cases and accessories by Apple, thus making the entire user experience of the customers way more sleek and sophisticated.

The MagSafe range of accessories includes new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily connect onto the back of the iPhone. Plus there is also a separate leather wallet accessory. Third-party accessories from Belkin and OtterBox have also been announced. The images on Twitter also reveal a ring containing MagSafe's magnets on the interior of the case and confirms that Apple's new silicon cases cover the bottom of the ‌iPhone‌ for the very first time.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The MagSafe cases, chargers and accessories have arrived when the release of iPhone 12 is right around the corner. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro delivery time has already been stretched to November now. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going to start on November 6. The price of the iPhone mini starts at $699, iPhone 12 starts at $799, iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999.

Image Source: Amin Elchie Twitter Handle