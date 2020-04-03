Asus Android 10 Update: List Of Asus ZenFone Smartphones That Will Receive It

Asus android 10 updates rolled out for ZenFone Max Pro M1 and M2 as a beta version on January 30, 2020. However, the smartphone has not received its sable version for the users and the company has not provided any info about the same. Asus is famous for its incredible technology whether PC, Laptop or smartphones. They are considered to be amongst the best tech companies in the world. Whenever a person thinks of Asus smartphones, ZenFone comes first in everybody's mind due to its stupendous features.

Asus android 10 update

Source: Asus.com

Asus is soon going to release android 10 updates to most of its ZenFone smartphones, Here is a list of all Asus' ZenFone Android 10 updates that are going to roll out for the users.

Asus ZenFone 6 (Asus 6Z in India)

Android 10 is now available (15 Nov 2019)

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Android 10 beta is available

Asus ZenFone 5

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max (M1)

Asus ZenFone Max (M2)

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone 2

The ZenFone Live L1 and ZenFone Lite L1 are unlikely to get an update to Android 10

Android 10 Update Features

Location Controls: Now, one has more control over which apps can use the location of the device.

Dark Mode: A new feature that helps the user to change the theme to dark mode which protects the eyes from getting damaged by the smartphone lights.

Gesture Navigation: The Gesture Navigation has made simpler where a person can easily swipe right and left with a smooth touch.

Undo app removal: If you uninstall an app by mistake and want to revert the process, this feature provides you with a last chance to undo the removal of the app after uninstall

Privacy Controls: Now you can set your privacy setting more effective in this new feature of Android 10.

