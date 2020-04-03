The Debate
Asus Android 10 Update: List Of Asus ZenFone Smartphones That Will Receive It

Mobile

Asus Android 10 Update list is out. Find out if your ZenFone smartphone is going to recieve the new Android 10 update. Read more to find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
asus android 10 update

Asus android 10 updates rolled out for ZenFone Max Pro M1 and M2 as a beta version on January 30, 2020. However, the smartphone has not received its sable version for the users and the company has not provided any info about the same. Asus is famous for its incredible technology whether PC, Laptop or smartphones. They are considered to be amongst the best tech companies in the world. Whenever a person thinks of Asus smartphones, ZenFone comes first in everybody's mind due to its stupendous features.

Also Read | CES 2020: Samsung, Lenovo and Asus launch new Chromebook laptops

Asus android 10 update

Source: Asus.com

Asus is soon going to release android 10 updates to most of its ZenFone smartphones, Here is a list of all Asus' ZenFone Android 10 updates that are going to roll out for the users.

  • Asus ZenFone 6 (Asus 6Z in India)
  • Android 10 is now available (15 Nov 2019)
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z
  • Android 10 beta is available
  • Asus ZenFone 5
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
  • Asus ZenFone Max (M1)
  • Asus ZenFone Max (M2)
  • Asus ROG Phone
  • Asus ROG Phone 2

The ZenFone Live L1 and ZenFone Lite L1 are unlikely to get an update to Android 10

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant will be available from December 11 

Android 10 Update Features

  • Location Controls: Now, one has more control over which apps can use the location of the device.
  • Dark Mode: A new feature that helps the user to change the theme to dark mode which protects the eyes from getting damaged by the smartphone lights.
  • Gesture Navigation: The Gesture Navigation has made simpler where a person can easily swipe right and left with a smooth touch.
  • Undo app removal: If you uninstall an app by mistake and want to revert the process, this feature provides you with a last chance to undo the removal of the app after uninstall
  • Privacy Controls: Now you can set your privacy setting more effective in this new feature of Android 10.

Also Read | Samsung Android 10 Update List: Here is when you can expect the One UI 2.0 on your phone

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) One UI 2.0 Android 10 update started rolling out

