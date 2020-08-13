Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM To Go On Sale On August 21; Read

The new Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone launched in July has some cool features that would leave anyone stunned. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is going on sale yet again on Flipkart. With 64 MP primary camera, the Triple Rear camera setup is amongst the most alluring features of the smartphone. The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and an incredible battery of 6000mAh. The phone will be available in two storage variants, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Asus ROG Phone 3 next sale details

Asus' latest smartphone was released in India in July and it is one of the best gaming phones a user can have. The Asus ROG Phone 3 on Flipkart will begin on August 21 at exactly midnight IST. Flipkart offers several discount options to choose from, including a flat Rs. 75 discount on RuPay debit card purchases above Rs. 7,500, and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce platform has currently made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations.

Asus ROG Phone 3 next sale Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in two storage variants. However, the base variant which is the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is going on sale on August 21 with a price tag of Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications:

RAM: 8 GB and 12 GB

8 GB and 12 GB Operating System: Android v10

Android v10 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Charging: Type-C charger with support for 30W fast charging

Type-C charger with support for 30W fast charging Display: AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution

AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

19.5:9 Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Internal Memory: 128 GB and 256 GB

128 GB and 256 GB Expandable Memory: No

Apart from the above-mentioned specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone has AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and has a TUV Low Blue Light solution. The Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone also consists of a Flicker Reduction-certified technology for eye comfort. Besides that, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC which comes with an Adreno 650 GPU.

Users should not forget the 6000mAh battery and the phone also includes ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features. The new ROG Phone 3 contains dual, front-facing speakers powered by ROG GameFX and Dirac HD Sound technologies.

