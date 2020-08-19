Asus Zenfone 7 Price Leaks, Features, Specs And Launch Event

Asus has recently announced that its next-generation ZenFone 7 series lineup will be unveiled later this month. The company also shared a short video teaser via its Twitter handle to offer a glimpse of its next major smartphone, highlighting its notch-less display and the flip-around camera setup.

How to watch the ZenFone 7 launch event?

The company has confirmed that the official launch is scheduled to take place in an online event next week on August 26 at 11:30 PM IST in Taiwan, China. People can catch the unveiling of ZenFone 7 on the company’s YouTube channel which will live stream the entire event.

Asus hasn’t provided any details on the exact models that it will be unveiling in the series, however, it is expected to include the standard ZenFone 7 along with a ZenFone 7 Pro variant.

Asus ZenFone 7 price

The exact pricing of the Asus ZenFone 7 will be revealed at the company's upcoming launch event. However, according to industry experts, the Asus ZenFone 7 will be available for €594 for the 6BG+128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+256GB model will retail for €549.

Asus Zenfone 7 specs and features

While there haven’t been enough leaks surrounding the ASUS ZenFone 7, there are still plenty of rumours detailing the phone’s potential specifications and features. Firstly, the new Asus Zenfone 7 is rumoured to hit the shelves with a 6.7-inch display, as opposed to 6.4 on Zenfone 6 (ASUS 6Z). The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and has 16 GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Asus ZenFone 7 is said to feature the rotatable folding camera, which was seen on its predecessor. The company is also rumoured to increase the number of cameras on all of its devices in the latest series.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 30W fast charging support and also supports USB-C. It is set to offer features like WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, the Asus Zenfone 7 will also carry internal storage of 512 GB, which is quite massive. These details were revealed on the National Communications Commission certification website in Taiwan.

Image credits: Asus