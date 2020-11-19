Among Us Map: Fans On Twitter Go In A Frenzy As Among Us Unveils A New Map

The online Multiplayer game Among Us has taken the world by storm ever since it was released in 2018. While the game’s popularity has risen astronomically in the past few months, it has been around for 2 years now. Not only is the game’s space-themed setting a delight for its players, the eerie suspense of who the impostor might be, just kicks the adrenaline up a couple of notches. Given how wildly popular Among Us has become, it might come as a surprise to many of its players that the game’s creators made an official Twitter account of the game only recently. And with the new Twitter account, a new Among Us Map was also unveiled causing netizens to go into a frenzy.

Among Us New Map

A tweet was posted on the official Among Us Twitter handle on November 19, giving its players the first glimpse of a new map. The Tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of what the new Among us map looked like. Along with the screenshot was a strong hint that the map will be properly unveiled at The Game Awards, which are scheduled to take place on December 10. The space-themed thriller game, Among Us, is up for two prizes: Best multiplayer and best mobile game this year.

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀



Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.



Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

Among Us Current Maps

The multiplayer game Among Us currently has three maps for players to explore, do tasks, and betray their friends within. All these maps have a lot of variety and play very differently. The most popular one is The Skeld, while Polus and Mira HQ have their own fanbase too.

Among Us: The Skeld Map

The Skeld was the first map released on Among Us. The skeld map wide and sprawling, hence the crewmates have to traverse through longer distances to reach their task locations. But the impostors can use the vent which is strategically placed throughout the spaceship. The Skeld also has one of the most useful security camera layouts, which makes it difficult for an impostor to score a kill without getting caught in tracks.

Among Us: Polus Map

While the Polus is similar to The Skeld, in that it has security cameras and a wide sprawling layout, it is also has a slightly more connected vent network. An entire corner of the map is walled off by decontamination chambers which cannot be vented into. Hence the crew who have to travel to this area are usually safer than elsewhere. Polus also has arguably the strongest sabotage scenario, thus the imposter is able to lock doors in addition to calling critical sabotage.

Among Us: MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ is the most unique out of all the maps. The map is small and is filled with long hallways and tightly packed work stations. Additionally, the map also lacks security cameras in lieu of a hallway sensor log. MIRA HQ also possesses the best connected and most useful vent network. The O2 in this map also divides the crew across two ends of the map. One can play Among Us on a mobile phone or PC. There is an option to chat or talk to your crewmates via discord.