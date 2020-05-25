BSNL 786 Plan Details: BSNL Offers 30 GB Data This Ramzan And Eid

The State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has declared a new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 786 on the occasion of Ramzan and Eid. The plan was announced by the BSNL Kerala office with 90 days validity for its users to reap the benefits during this time of lockdown. The Rs 786 BSNL recharge plan is released by the company every year to mark Ramzan and Eid. However, the plan has varying benefits every year.

BSNL 786 plan details

The Governmental organisation announced the details of the BSNL 786 plan on Saturday i.e. May 23 and it is going to remain active for the next month. The BSNL subscribers can avail the plan using the state-owned telecom operator’s website or through any of the third-party platforms that allow recharge facilities to BSNL users such as Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and more. The prepaid voucher that needs to be used for searching the plan on the BSNL website is COMBO_786 and the BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers a Talktime of Rs 786 and it comes with a validity of 90 days. Apart from this, the BSNL 786 plan also offers 30 GB of high-speed data to its subscribers. According to the reports, the BSNL 786 plan is available in numerous circles in India and not just the Kerala circle. Below is the list of the states where this 30-day offer plan is available for recharge.

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chattisgarh

Chandigarh UT

Chennai

Daman and Diu UT

Dadra and Nagar Haveli UT

Gujarat

Goa

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Kerala

Kolkata

Lakshadweep UT

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Odisha

Punjab

Puducherry UT

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

UP East

UP West

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

BSNL's RAMZAN MOBILE OFFER



PREPAID COMBO VOUCHER 7️86



Promotional Offer w.e.f. 23.05.2020 for 30 days

Free Talk Value of ₹ 786 & 30 GB Data

Validity: 90 days — BSNL_Kerala (@BSNL_KL) May 22, 2020

BSNL Rs 190 full Talktime recharge

Besides the BSNL 786 plan, the state-owned company also launched another limited time special offer which is available only for the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. This offer was also launched on Saturday i.e. May 23 and it provides its subscribers with full Talktime on the recharge of Rs 190. However, this special offer will be available only for four days and it will expire on May 26.

