BSNL Recharge Plan Of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Changed; Know Details

BSNL is an organisation that provides telecom services in India. The operator has been providing uninterrupted services in the country for a long time. The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has recently announced on its official social media account about the changes in its popular Vasantham Gold BSNL recharge plans.

BSNL Chennai changes the validity of its popular Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan

BSNL has declared that the organisation has rationalised the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan. The plan was initially launched with the validity of 90 days but it has been reduced to the validity of 60 days for all the users who have not subscribed to this plan yet. Apart from the social media announcement, the website of BSNL Tamil Nadu also displays the changes made to the plan. However, it is listed as a promotional plan that will be offered only until June 30.

Also Read | BSNL APN Settings For Faster And Better 4G Internet Experience To Make Your WFH Easy!

However, the government organisation has not made any changes to the original plan apart from the offered validity. The BSNL recharge plan of Vasantham Gold PV 96 still offers 250 minutes of voice calls to any network in home telecom circle and national roaming per day except Mumbai and Delhi circles with 100 SMS messages per day. These benefits under this plan are offered only till 21 days. Once the pack expires, the users will only be able to receive incoming calls for free and outgoing local calls will be charged at ₹1 per minute and STD calls will cost ₹1.30 per minute. On the other hand, local SMS will be at charged at ₹0.80 per message and national SMS will cost ₹1.20 per message. Furthermore, data usage will be charged at 25 paise per MB.

Also Read | 'BSNL SIMs will not be discontinued till April 20': says Ravi Shankar Prasad amid lockdown; Know details

BSNL prepaid recharge plan of Vasantham Gold PV 96 pack announcement

Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea, Check out

BSNL recharge plan of Vasantham Gold PV 96 pack changes announcement on twitter

Also Read | Zaira Wasim thanks BSNL for resolving cellular problem; says 'so very grateful'; Reports