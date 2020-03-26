BSNL APN Settings For Faster And Better 4G Internet Experience To Make Your WFH Easy!

The internet is very crucial, especially during the current times, when the majority of the world is under lockdown. A slow internet connection can cause a major problem while working from home for attending video calls and more. However, a person can easily boost up the speed of their BSNL internet by making a few changes in their BSNL APN settings on their smartphone. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device.

How to get BSNL Internet Settings or GPRS settings on your phone?

Manually change the GPRS internet setting by sending an SMS “GPRS” To 53733 (toll-free). Please save these settings as default settings.

How to change BSNL APN settings to increase BSNL internet speed

Open mobile Settings app Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu. Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu Click on create new APN. Below is the BSNL network APN setting.

Name: BSNL APN: bsnlnet Proxy: Blank Port: 8080 Username: Blank Password: Blank Server: Not set MMSC: Blank MMS Proxy: Blank MMS Port: 80 MCC: Check the table below MCC: Check the table below APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6 APN: Enable APN type: default, supl

Telecom Circle MCC MNC Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) 404 73 Assam 404 38 Bihar (including Jharkhand) 404 75 Chennai 404 64 Delhi Metro Served by MTNL Served by MTNL Gujarat (including Daman and Diu & Silvassa) 404 57 Haryana 404 34 Himachal Pradesh 404 51 Jammu & Kashmir 404 62 Karnataka 404 71 Kerala (including Lakshadweep and Minicoy) 404 72 Kolkata Metro 404 81 Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh) 404 58 Maharashtra (including Goa) 404 66 Mumbai Metro Served by MTNL Served by MTNL North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura) 404 77 Odisha (formerly Orissa) 404 76 Punjab (including Chandigarh & Panchkula) 404 53 Rajasthan 404 59 Tamil Nadu (including Pondicherry) 404 80 Uttar Pradesh East 404 55 Uttar Pradesh West (including Uttarakhand) 404 54 West Bengal (including Andaman Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim) 404 74

How to setup BSNL Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option on your iOS smartphone. Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam. Set connection speed to 4G Go back and go to the "Access point" option. Now click on Add icon. Connection Name: BSNL Set APN to - http://bsnllive.in Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

How to Change BSNL APN Settings on iPhone?

Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.

Open browser app and go to - www.unlockit.co.nz

When the site opens, scroll down to ' Create APN ' option.

' option. Choose ' BSNL ' from the drop-down list.

from the drop-down list. Finally, click on ‘ Create APN ’ Option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)

’ Option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.) Click on Install option to install BSNL APN settings.

