BSNL APN Settings For Faster And Better 4G Internet Experience To Make Your WFH Easy!

Mobile

BSNL APN Settings will help you access faster 4G internet for a better work from home experience. Here's a step-by-step guide to access and modify APN settings.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
bsnl apn settings

The internet is very crucial, especially during the current times, when the majority of the world is under lockdown. A slow internet connection can cause a major problem while working from home for attending video calls and more. However, a person can easily boost up the speed of their BSNL internet by making a few changes in their BSNL APN settings on their smartphone. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device.

How to get BSNL Internet Settings or GPRS settings on your phone?

  • Manually change the GPRS internet setting by sending an SMS “GPRS” To 53733 (toll-free). Please save these settings as default settings.

How to change BSNL APN settings to increase BSNL internet speed

  1. Open mobile Settings app 

  2. Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu.

  3. Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu 

  4. Click on create new APN.

  5. Below is the BSNL network APN setting.

  • Name: BSNL

    APN: bsnlnet

    Proxy: Blank

    Port: 8080

    Username: Blank

    Password: Blank

    Server: Not set

    MMSC: Blank

    MMS Proxy: Blank

    MMS Port: 80

    MCC: Check the table below

    MCC: Check the table below

    APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6

    APN: Enable

    APN type: default, supl

Telecom Circle MCC MNC

Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana)

 404 73
Assam

404

 38

Bihar (including Jharkhand)

404

 75

Chennai

404

 64

Delhi Metro

Served by MTNL

Served by MTNL

 Gujarat (including Daman and Diu & Silvassa)

 

 404 57

Haryana

 404 34

Himachal Pradesh

 

 404 51

Jammu & Kashmir

 

 404 62

Karnataka

 404 71

Kerala (including Lakshadweep and Minicoy)

 

 404 72

Kolkata Metro

 404 81

Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh)

 404 58

Maharashtra (including Goa)

 404 66

Mumbai Metro

Served by MTNL

Served by MTNL

North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura)

 

 404 77

Odisha (formerly Orissa)

 

 404 76

Punjab (including Chandigarh & Panchkula)

 404 53

Rajasthan

 404 59

Tamil Nadu (including Pondicherry)

 404 80

Uttar Pradesh East

 404 55

Uttar Pradesh West (including Uttarakhand)

 404 54

West Bengal (including Andaman Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim)

 404

74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

How to setup BSNL Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

  1. Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option on your iOS smartphone.
  2. Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam.
  3. Set connection speed to 4G
  4. Go back and go to the "Access point" option.
  5. Now click on Add icon.
  6. Connection Name: BSNL
  7. Set APN to - http://bsnllive.in
  8. Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

How to Change BSNL APN Settings on iPhone?

  • Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.
  • Open browser app and go to - www.unlockit.co.nz
  • When the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option.
  • Choose 'BSNL' from the drop-down list.
  • Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ Option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)
  • Click on Install option to install BSNL APN settings.

