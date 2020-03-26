BSNL APN Settings For Faster And Better 4G Internet Experience To Make Your WFH Easy!

The internet is very crucial, especially during the current times, when the majority of the world is under lockdown. A slow internet connection can cause a major problem while working from home for attending video calls and more. However, a person can easily boost up the speed of their BSNL internet by making a few changes in their BSNL APN settings on their smartphone. Here is how you can increase your 4G data speed on any smartphone device.
Open mobile Settings app
Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu.
Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu
Click on create new APN.
Below is the BSNL network APN setting.
Name: BSNL
APN: bsnlnet
Proxy: Blank
Port: 8080
Username: Blank
Password: Blank
Server: Not set
MMSC: Blank
MMS Proxy: Blank
MMS Port: 80
MCC: Check the table below
MCC: Check the table below
APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6
APN: Enable
APN type: default, supl
Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea
|Telecom Circle
|MCC
|MNC
|
Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana)
|404
|73
|Assam
|
404
|38
|
Bihar (including Jharkhand)
|
404
|75
|
Chennai
|
404
|64
|
Delhi Metro
|
Served by MTNL
|
Served by MTNL
|
Gujarat (including Daman and Diu & Silvassa)
|404
|57
|
Haryana
|404
|34
|
Himachal Pradesh
|404
|51
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|404
|62
|
Karnataka
|404
|71
|
Kerala (including Lakshadweep and Minicoy)
|404
|72
|
Kolkata Metro
|404
|81
|
Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh)
|404
|58
|
Maharashtra (including Goa)
|404
|66
|
Mumbai Metro
|
Served by MTNL
|
Served by MTNL
|
North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura)
|404
|77
|
Odisha (formerly Orissa)
|404
|76
|
Punjab (including Chandigarh & Panchkula)
|404
|53
|
Rajasthan
|404
|59
|
Tamil Nadu (including Pondicherry)
|404
|80
|
Uttar Pradesh East
|404
|55
|
Uttar Pradesh West (including Uttarakhand)
|404
|54
|
West Bengal (including Andaman Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim)
|404
|
74
Also Read | BSNL Work From Home plan to provide users free broadband service
Also Read | BSNL Rs 1312 Recharge Scheme With 365-Day, Unlimited Calling Benefits Now Said To Be Live In Select Circles
Also Read | BSNL partners with SBI to introduce UPI-based payment platform for vendors