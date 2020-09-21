IOS 14 FaceTime Glitch Explained: Picture-in-Picture Glitch & How To Pause A Call

iOS 14 has been recently rolled out for users around the world and while it may be Apple's most distinguished updates to-date, it does come with a few bugs which can be deemed troublesome for some. The iOS 14, in no way, is full of glitches like the debut of iOS 13 back in the day but the minuscule issues present in the latest OS are somewhat concerning. Back during the iOS 14 beta release, users were complaining that the FaceTime application was showing some glitches, it looks like the glitches have patched on to the stable rollout also.

iOS 14 FaceTime glitch

A Reddit user had pointed out a few glitches on the latest iOS 14 with FaceTime in mind two months back when the initial update had made its way to the beta platform. According to the user, the new Picture-in-Picture mode introduced by Apple has some issues. According to the user, during a FaceTime video call, they would often get a transparent screen from their end, and the second person could not see them altogether. The call would then get disconnected.

Image courtesy - Reddit

Similar issues are being reported for FaceTime by many users who have just got their hands on the latest software. Users, while being on the P-i-P mode cannot see the person they're talking to. The call then drops unexpectedly after a prompt of a bad connection.

The P-i-P mode introduced by Apple has been showing glitches not just for FaceTime but also for apps like Netflix, browser, and more. It can be deemed that the new mode which allows people to watch videos or FaceTime while using their devices for other work has been triggering the glitch.

How to pause FaceTime calls?

FaceTime calls have become marginally difficult to pause after the iOS 14 release. Earlier, users could simply tap the home screen which would pause their video. However, now jumping on to the home screen directly from a FaceTime call will lead to the Picture-in-Picture mode. Users now need to acc3ess the FaceTime options in order to turn the camera off. Once the call is ongoing, swipe from the bottom of the screen to access the FaceTime options which will give users the option to pause video.

