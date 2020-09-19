Motorola Set To Launch Moto E7 Plus Soon In India: Release Date, Price & Specifications

Motorola's latest addition of smartphone to the budget category is Moto E7 Plus which will be launched on 23rd September at 12 pm in India. There is a page on Flipkart which showcases this upcoming model along with some highlighted features. Continue reading to know everything about the Motorola Moto E7 Plus.

Motorola set for Moto E7 Plus Launch soon in India

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

The Flipkart page only reveals the release date and a bit of the specifications of the new phone as highlights. The listing in the official site shows the details about the build and features of the Moto E7 Plus. The phone will be made available in two colour variants and a single RAM and storage option.

This Moto E7 Plus will have Android 10 with dual-SIM (Nano). Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC (50% faster performance than the previous Moto E Generation), Adreno 610 GPU, and 4GB of RAM, it will have an HD+ display of 6.5-inch Max vision with a waterdrop-style notch.

In the optics section, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a dual rear camera which has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Moto E7 Plus has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture in the front. The depth sensor gives a depth of field which adds a bokeh effect to the portraits. The Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision offer better low light sensitivity.

The phone will come with a 5,000mAh onboard battery with support for 10W charging and has a rear fingerprint scanner. Storage options include 64GB of onboard storage which will be expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions of this phone are 165.2x75.7x9.2mm and it weighs 200 grams.

Moto E7 Plus Expected price in India

It’s time you take your smartphone photography to the nExt level with our upcoming launch.

Any guesses? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tKhkIIlVVb — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 16, 2020

The company mentioned in its global announcement as well as on the listing on its website that Moto E7 Plus is available in selected Latin American countries and Europe with a starting price of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The Moto E7 Plus will arrive in the above-mentioned regions along with its debut in the Indian market.

Promo Image Credits: Flipkart