Can IPhone 8 Get IOS 14? Here Is List Of IPhones Compatible For IOS 14

Apple introduced the iOS 14 in June which was finally released on September 16. This latest update from Apple brings the most-awaited and by far the biggest change ever: a modified home screen and support for widgets for the first time and a lot of new features. So can iPhone 8 get iOS 14? Read on:

Can iPhone 8 Get iOS 14? Checkout list of iPhones which are compatible

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE

Apple uploaded the List of iPhones that are compatible and will be getting the iOS 14 update. iPhone 8 is clearly in the list. Follow the steps below this list to update your iPhone 8 to iOS 14.

iOS 14 update on iPhone 8 - Steps to update your iPhone

Make sure that your iPhone is fully charged and make a backup of all your data. Also, make sure to turn off all the ongoing work in the background to speed up the download process.

This new iOS 14 update is relatively larger in size than the previous ones so having a high speed and stable WiFi connection is recommended.

Now go to Settings, then General. Press on the Software update option next to the install iOS 14.

The update will take some time due to the large size. One the download is done, the installation will begin and your iPhone 8 will have the new iOS installed.

Some of the new iOS 14 Features

App Library

iOS 14 has a new App Library which helps in organizing the apps which are done automatically. Users don't need to keep all the icons on the home screen view.

Widgets

The main new addition to the iOS 14 is the widgets, which are added for the first time on the iPhone and iPad. They have many new features with a different array of sizes. Users can access these widgets from the "Widget Gallery".

Picture in Picture on iPhone

iOS 14 now has support for picture in picture mode which is almost similar to the picture in picture of the iPad. This allows the users to play video from an app while using other apps on the device. The video keeps playing in a small window which allows for multitasking for the first time on the iPhone.

Privacy

There is a new section on the product page in the App Store which lets users see a summary of privacy notes before downloading the app. Other features in the privacy section like the Recording indicator are also added which displays an indicator whenever any app is using the mic or camera or both.

