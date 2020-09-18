What Is The Photo Widget In IOS 14? Know How To Use This Widget

iOS 14 has gone through some major changes. Apple has now introduced widgets in iOS 14 that can be added and will be accessible through the home screen. The photo widget is one of the many widgets added to iOS 14.

What is the Photo widget in iOS 14?

Widgets are one of the biggest changes that have been made to iOS. iOS 14 introduces widgets, which is one of the most drastic changes to the user interface of iOS since iOS 7. A lot of first-party applications already have their widgets and a lot more third-party application will be getting their own widgets in the future.

The Photos widget is one of the aesthetic ones. Individuals can go through their memories and images without the need of opening the photos application. Individuals can also customise the photos widget to any size they want and the memories they want to make visible on the widget.

How to use Photo widget in iOS 14?

The photos widget can be really helpful in making the overall look and feel of the home screen better. Here's how you can enable the photos widget in iOS 14:

Press and hold an application on the home screen until all the applications start jiggling

Select the ‘+’ button in the top left corner of the home screen

Scroll and search for Photos widget

Tap on the Photos widget and select the size you want to put

Select the add widget button at the bottom

Select done on the right top corner

iOS 14 New Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changed the user interface and experience of iOS considerably. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Back tapping for actions

No more full-screen calls

Picture-in-picture

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

Promo image source: iSpeedTestOS twitter handle