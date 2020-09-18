Sony WH-1000XM4 Price, Specs, Release Date & More; Know Details Here

Sony WH-1000XM4 has been launched in the market with several alluring features and two mesmerizing colours. The Sony headphone also comes with up to 38 hours of battery life and much more. With a similar and comfortable design, the headphone has a better noise-cancellation than most of the brands in the market. This is the reason why many people are trying to find out more about Sony WH-1000XM4. If you are wondering about the Sony WH-1000XM4 release date, price, specs and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to about it.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specifications and features

HEADPHONE TYPE: Closed, dynamic

DRIVER UNIT: 1.57 ", dome type (CCAW Voice coil)

MAGNET: Neodymium

DIAPHRAGM: Aluminum coated LCP

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 4 Hz-40,000 Hz

FREQUENCY RESPONSE (ACTIVE OPERATION): 4 Hz-40,000 Hz

FREQUENCY RESPONSE (BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION): 20 Hz–20,000 Hz/20 Hz–40,000 Hz

PLUG: Gold-plated L-shaped stereo mini-plug

WEARING STYLE: Circumaural

NFC: Yes

BATTERY CHARGE TIME: Approx. 3 Hours (Full charge)

BATTERY CHARGE METHOD: USB

BATTERY LIFE (Continuous music playback time with internal memory): Max. 30 hours (NC ON), Max. 38 hours (NC OFF)

NOISE CANCELING ON/OFF SWITCH: Yes

PERSONAL NC OPTIMIZER: Yes

ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE OPTIMIZING: Yes

Apart from all of this, the Sony WH-1000XM4 allows users to change the track, turn the volume up or down, and take or make calls just by tapping or swiping the panel. The on-ear headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So when a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. You will also be able to quickly, smoothly switch your headphones to either of the two devices at the touch of a button.

Sony WH-1000XM4 release date in India

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has been released today i.e. September 18, 2020. The headphone is available in two different colours; Silver and Black.

Sony WH-1000XM4 price

The Sony WH-1000XM4 with 30 hours of battery life comes in a quite a surprising pricing range. The Sony WH-1000XM4 price is set for Rs 29,990. The on-ear headphone will be available on a discount of Rs. 1,500 till September 30, for an effective price of Rs. 28,500.

Promo Image ~ Sony.com

