What Is NFC In Mobile? How To Check If Your Smartphone Has NFC? Know Details

The era of internet and technology is growing with an enormous amount of speed. With 5G network and support coming out, people are all set to enter into a phase of speed and productivity. While all of these improvements are quite intriguing, many people are confused about "what is NFC in mobile?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is NFC in mobile?

NFC stands for Near Field Communication and is a technology that has been growing for a lot of years. It is an essential tool which helps users to exchange data from their smartphone devices. The full form of NFC in mobiles explains that this technology works with short distances of about four inches at the most, so you have to be very close to another NFC enabled device to transfer the data.

Also Read | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Know details about Green & Orange Dot here

This technology has been growing significantly as many tech giants and popular apps are testing this feature to enable easy payments and more. Google Pay has recently announced that it is going to test NFC (Tap and Pay feature) for Axis Visa cards and SBI Visa credit cards (for now). Apple has also introduced a new NFC tag reader in iOS 14 update, which will access information about products and services, without having to download the full application of that product or service. A user can also pay for the products and services using NFC from the Apple Pay feature.

Also Read | How to change Widget size in iOS 14? How to use Widgets? Know details

NFC can also save your Hotel room card details or your Bus pass and you will have all such essential tools safe in your reliant smartphone data. Near Field Technology will help users to make faster data transfers, money transfers, payments or it can also be used as a card for many daily activities. However, it only works at a shorter distance, so using it for distant transactions or any other use beyond the reach of NFC would not work at all.

Also Read | NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 release date, price, specs, pre-order details and more

How to check if your smartphone has NFC?

Open the "Settings App" on your smartphone device.

Go to the search option and type "NFC" or "Near Field Communication"

If you see the app showing results, then your smartphone supports NFC technology.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | Oculus Quest 2 announced! Know price, release date, specs & pre-order details here