9-year-old Garvit Sood Has Built An App To Detect Eye Disorders On A Phone

A 9-year-old app developer, Garvit Sood has created an eye-checkup app called Drishti which is said to detect eye-related disorders. Garvit was able to learn coding at WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech startup that teaches the skill to children ranging from the age of 6 to 14 years.

Garvit Sood was faced with Astigmatism, which is a common eyesight condition causing blurred vision. This encouraged him to utilise his skills and knowledge of coding in creating an eye care app to solve the problem.

'Drishti' - How the app works

Drishti is a simple and easy-to-use mobile app which allows a user to read alphabets/numbers of varying sizes on the screen of their handsets. Based on their level of reading accuracy, the app will provide the users with a vision score. This may help the user in determining if there is a need to consult a doctor or an ophthalmologist for further check-up.

The Drishti app may prove to be quite beneficial to those living in rural areas or any remote locations where it is difficult to get access to a doctor. The app may also be used by doctors to test the eyes of their patients during the initial process of diagnosis.

Garvit Sood has also won one of the twelve places in a competition dubbed as Silicon Valley Programs which was conducted by the institute for the students. Sood was one of the 7000 kids who had participated in the competition, where applicants were required to showcase their out-of-the-world creations that would solve a real-life issue.

As part of the program, Garvit Sood will also be given a chance to pitch the Drishti app to venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA.

(Image credits: Whitehat Jr)