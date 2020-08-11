Google Pixel 5 Leaked Specifications, Price And Release Date; Read To Know More

The tech giant Google has given only vague details of the Google Pixel 5 phone launch. According to some leaks, the Google Pixel 5 price will be between $799- $899. Here are some other Google Pixel leaks that might intrigue you. These leaks give information about the Google Pixel 5 specs, price and more.
Google Pixel phones have always released in the month of October. Hence, according to some leaks, the new Google Pixel 5 will also be launched in October. According to some leaks, the Google Pixel 5 has been under wraps since last year. As of last year, Mario Queiroz, Google Executive informed Cnet that Google was experimenting with foldable devices. However, he said that they were not keen on launching their first foldable phone very soon.
Further, he also expressed his thoughts about foldable phones. Mario Queiroz felt that there wasn’t a clear use case for such phones at that point in time. He also said that such phones needed improved use cases instead of just having larger screens. Last year, the tech giant Google filed a patent for a foldable smartphone prototype design. This patent showcased an inward-folding display.
So...How long till the Pixel 5 leaks...Oh wait @jon_prosser already leaked it pic.twitter.com/XfQLAyWdgS— Conor (@ceoregan) August 3, 2020
Google Discontinues Pixel 4 And Pixel 4 XL Early, Pixel 5 Launch Date Allegedly Leaks pic.twitter.com/LR7d7n45SX— 502 Geek Guy (@Its502geekguy) August 9, 2020
Can confirm via my own source that the Pixel 5 will use a Snapdragon 765. No phone with a top tier CPU from Google this year.— David "bury me with my golden arm" Ruddock (@RDRv3) May 19, 2020
Google Pixel 5 leak reveals massive 120Hz display to beat iPhone 12— Aditya Biswaman (@Abiswaman) August 4, 2020
📱6.67" display
📲120Hz refresh rate
🔲Snapdragon 865 / 765G / 768G
📶5G connectivity
📸Three rear lenses — main camera + telephoto + ultra wide angle lens
💾6GB RAM
⚙️Android 11
💰starting at $699#GooglePixel5 pic.twitter.com/LpDpxRtv4K