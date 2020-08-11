Google Pixel 5 Leaked Specifications, Price And Release Date; Read To Know More

The tech giant Google has given only vague details of the Google Pixel 5 phone launch. According to some leaks, the Google Pixel 5 price will be between $799- $899. Here are some other Google Pixel leaks that might intrigue you. These leaks give information about the Google Pixel 5 specs, price and more.

Google Pixel leaks:

Google Pixel 5 release date:

Google Pixel phones have always released in the month of October. Hence, according to some leaks, the new Google Pixel 5 will also be launched in October. According to some leaks, the Google Pixel 5 has been under wraps since last year. As of last year, Mario Queiroz, Google Executive informed Cnet that Google was experimenting with foldable devices. However, he said that they were not keen on launching their first foldable phone very soon.

Further, he also expressed his thoughts about foldable phones. Mario Queiroz felt that there wasn’t a clear use case for such phones at that point in time. He also said that such phones needed improved use cases instead of just having larger screens. Last year, the tech giant Google filed a patent for a foldable smartphone prototype design. This patent showcased an inward-folding display.

Google Pixel 5 Design and security features:

According to a leak shared online, the Google Pixel 5 will have a CAD rendering back. Further, the leak also states that this model will have a frosted glass look like the other Google Pixel phones. According to some leaks, the Google Pixel 5 will have the Face Lock feature. This feature is also included in the Google Pixel 4 model. Further Pixel 5 might also have a chunky bezel design.

Google Pixel 5 Display:

According to some leaks the Google Pixel 5 will have a full HD resolution paired with an OLED panel. Further its screen size might be 6.67 inches.

Google Pixel 5 Camera:

Several leaks shared by users showcase three Google Pixel 5 back camera lenses. According to some this model will have a wide-angle camera along with a telephoto and standard camera lens.

Google Pixel 5 processor:

This model is predicted to have a Snapdragon 768G processor. The Snapdragon 768G will have a faster GPU and it will also increase the speed of the core CPU.

Here are some Google Pixel 5 leaks that have been shared by Twitter users:

So...How long till the Pixel 5 leaks...Oh wait @jon_prosser already leaked it pic.twitter.com/XfQLAyWdgS — Conor (@ceoregan) August 3, 2020

Google Discontinues Pixel 4 And Pixel 4 XL Early, Pixel 5 Launch Date Allegedly Leaks pic.twitter.com/LR7d7n45SX — 502 Geek Guy (@Its502geekguy) August 9, 2020

Can confirm via my own source that the Pixel 5 will use a Snapdragon 765. No phone with a top tier CPU from Google this year. — David "bury me with my golden arm" Ruddock (@RDRv3) May 19, 2020

Google Pixel 5 leak reveals massive 120Hz display to beat iPhone 12



📱6.67" display

📲120Hz refresh rate

🔲Snapdragon 865 / 765G / 768G

📶5G connectivity

📸Three rear lenses — main camera + telephoto + ultra wide angle lens

💾6GB RAM

⚙️Android 11

💰starting at $699#GooglePixel5 pic.twitter.com/LpDpxRtv4K — Aditya Biswaman (@Abiswaman) August 4, 2020

