Halloween App Icons For IOS 14: Get Spooked Up With These Scary Icons

While Halloween is just around the corner, the month of October is known to be celebrated as 'Spooktober' which revolves around the aesthetics of horror. Around this time of the year, many social media trends feature the scary Halloween element ranging fro showing off Halloween outfits or watching scary movies. However, with the iOS 14 update in iPhones, iOS users have welcomed the option to customise their device to their wish as they now have the ability to change App icons and the overall aesthetic of their iPhone. Read below to check out some of the best Halloween app icons for iOS 14 -

Halloween app icons iOS 14

The iOS 14 update is undoubtedly packed with some never-seen-before in iPhone features, but one of them has garnered mainstream attention and users around the world can be seen sharing their custom-designed iPhone home screens on social media. Users can now change the existing icons for their iPhone apps and swap them with any icon image of their wish.

One downside to changing app icons is that creating them using Illustrator or different photo-editing applications can take up to several hours. However, with iOs 14 icons being all the rave on social media currently, users who actually took the time out to create the icons have been sharing them for others to use for free. Similarly, with Halloween arriving in a few days, app icons surrounding the spooky festival are also doing the rounds on the mainstream. Check them out below -

ios14 rolled out and I wanted to have cute icons like everybody else lol So I drew some Halloween ones!



If anyone wants to use them you can for free through this link: https://t.co/4euVl4TxLh



Enjoy! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/feGJvBC7DN — Jackie//Commissions Open (@JFranco_Art) September 20, 2020

Excited to share this item from my #etsy shop: iOS 14 Aesthetic Icon Set, Halloween Icons, 70+ icons, Icons, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, IOS 14 compatible, App icons, Apple IOS https://t.co/etuqnG8wYv#ios14homescreens pic.twitter.com/o2n7x9JN8c — stelliogd (@stelliogd) September 27, 2020

Halloween App Icons for iOS 14 https://t.co/9W5FV7BJl7 via @Etsy — Kills Froggs (@phillustrations) September 25, 2020

Need something to spooky up your Home Screen? Look no further because we have the perfect app icons for you! https://t.co/glcu0eWeXx pic.twitter.com/hAJ6mTedGF — The Rainbow Icon (@TheRainbowIcon) September 27, 2020

On the other hand, Halloween aesthetic app icons have also been going on sale on the Apple App Store. Some of the icon packs can cost up to $8, however, users can simply take a screenshot from the already available free icons on social media and use them to design their own screen. Once the user has the icons they wish to display on their home screen, they simply need to head to the Shortcuts app to customize the original icon. The previous report on Republic World had listed down the steps on how to easily change the app icons in iOS 14. Click here to check it out.

