WhatsApp's Upcoming Wallpaper Feature: Know All About Wallpaper And Opacity Features

WhatsApp Wallpaper Feature Under Development

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.200.11: what's new?



Setting a wallpaper for a specific chat, under development.

The tracker website WABetaInfo which releases the details and beta testing joining programs for any of the WhatsApp's new features has revealed the wallpaper feature along with a few more functionalities. The Beta WhatsApp users will be able to see an option to set a new wallpaper for a particular chat or for all the chats in the wallpaper setting.

The previous beta updates of 2.20.200.6 for Android and 2.20.90.21 for iOS indicated about this upcoming feature in which the users will be able to set different wallpapers for different chats. This latest beta shows some preview as to how it would look like in the app. This option will be soon available in the wallpaper section in the future. Take a look at the image below.

Selecting the first option will set the wallpaper for that particular chat on which the user has selected this option. The second option "For all chats" will set the selected wallpaper for all the chats.

WhatsApp in Beta Version

This WhatsApp 2.20.200.11 beta update is available for Android users from the Google Play beta program. As of now, the limit of testers for this beta is reached so WhatsApp isn't allowing for new testers to join this beta program. According to WABetaInfo tracker, this new wallpaper update is under development and will be soon made available in the near future. It isn't a feature for the WhatsApp beta version yet so estimating a release date is not possible either. Other features that will be released along with the wallpaper update include the ability to change the opacity of the wallpaper along with the option to add WhatsApp Doodles to any of the standard wallpapers of WhatsApp in Android & iOS.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.200.6: what's new?



Bug fixes for Storage Usage.

New Animated Sticker Pack called Usagyuuun.

New feature "Wallpaper Dimming" under development.

