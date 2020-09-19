How To Hide Online Status On WhatsApp? Here Are 3 Methods To Stay Offline

WhatsApp Messenger is a free-to-use, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service which is now owned by Facebook. Users are always finding tricks and methods to stay hidden even while messaging on this app. Continue reading to know how to hide online status on Whatsapp.
For the first method, it will work only if you are using the original version of WhatsApp and not the copy version like the WhatsApp GB etc. Follow these steps below:
Once the airplane mode is turned on, all you need to do is open the WhatsApp messenger app and go into any of the chats to reply, or text anyone you want to text without showing your WhatsApp status, send the message and leave the app.
Once you are out of the WhatsApp, turn back on your connectivity and the messages will be sent without showing to them your "typing" status. Even your last seen status stays unaffected.
For the second method, the original WhatsApp version will not work as it doesn't have any official features for WhatsApp status settings which actually lets the user hide their online status. Download WhatsApp GB and follow the steps below:
Promo Image Credits: whatsapp.com