How To Hide Online Status On WhatsApp? Here Are 3 Methods To Stay Offline

WhatsApp Messenger is a free-to-use, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service which is now owned by Facebook. Users are always finding tricks and methods to stay hidden even while messaging on this app. Continue reading to know how to hide online status on Whatsapp.

How to Hide Online Status on Whatsapp: Hiding status on Whatsapp and Whatsapp status settings Steps

First Method for Hiding status on Whatsapp: Airplane Mode

For the first method, it will work only if you are using the original version of WhatsApp and not the copy version like the WhatsApp GB etc. Follow these steps below:

Navigate to the settings of your phone and turn off data connectivity or just put your phone into flight or airplane mode before you open WhatsApp.

Once the airplane mode is turned on, all you need to do is open the WhatsApp messenger app and go into any of the chats to reply, or text anyone you want to text without showing your WhatsApp status, send the message and leave the app.

Once you are out of the WhatsApp, turn back on your connectivity and the messages will be sent without showing to them your "typing" status. Even your last seen status stays unaffected.

Second Method: WhatsApp GB

For the second method, the original WhatsApp version will not work as it doesn't have any official features for WhatsApp status settings which actually lets the user hide their online status. Download WhatsApp GB and follow the steps below:

When the application is installed, open GBWhatsApp and verify your WhatsApp account. After verifying your account, you will be able to see your WhatsApp account.

Download and install WhatsApp GB then after opening the app it will ask to verify your WhatsApp account. Do the verification and go to the privacy option at the right corner (the three dots)

There will be an option to set your typing status to one of them in the list. Select any of the options.

Next select "Hide for contacts" if you have any specific people from which you need to hide your online and typing status.

Third Method: DirectChat (ChatHeads for All)

Download and install the DirectChat app, then open it.

DirectChat will now ask for some permissions. Allow all the permissions and move to the next step.

One of the most important things you must keep in mind is to grant the notification permission. Grant this permission as the app needs it to be able to work properly.

Next, head over to the Apps section and enable the WhatsApp option. Now you will be able to hide the online status on WhatsApp settings.

Promo Image Credits: whatsapp.com