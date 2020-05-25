How To Close Apps On IPhone 11 And IPhone X? Learn Simple Steps Here

iPhone 11 remains one of the most-loved iPhone variants for its incredible qualities and specifications even after the global launch of Apple Inc's latest addition to the iOS devices called the iPhone SE 2. iPhone SE 2 is Apple's move to target low-budgeted audiences who want to buy affordable iPhones. However, many users of other smartphone brands opted to buy iPhone 11 over iPhone SE 2, as per reports. But, as they are new to the iPhone, it is difficult for them to manage many things as the user interface is completely different from other smartphone brands. The iPhone 11 allows users to close running apps effectively in one swipe. However, if you are wondering how to close apps on iPhone 11, here is all you need to know.

How to close apps on iPhone 11?

To close all open apps on the iPhone 11 or iPhone X, simply swipe up from the button of the screen. All the currently running or opened apps will appear on the screen. To close, swipe the app up and alternatively, swipe all apps running on your iPhone 11 and this will help you to close several apps at once.

iPhone 11 specifications, features and price

Price In India: ₹ 68,300

₹ 68,300 RAM: 46 GB RAM

46 GB RAM Operating System: iOS v13.0

iOS v13.0 Processor: Apple A13 Bionic processor

Apple A13 Bionic processor Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera

12 MP + 12 MP dual camera Front Camera: 12 MP camera

12 MP camera Battery: 3110 mAh

3110 mAh Quick Charging: Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes

Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes Display: 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels

828 x 1792 pixels Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

19.5:9 ratio Pixel density: 324 PPI density

324 PPI density Screen Size: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

6.1 inches (15.49 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM Network: 4G network Available, 3G network Available, 2G network Available

4G network Available, 3G network Available, 2G network Available Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm

150.9 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm Weight: 194 grams

194 grams Build: Back - Gorilla Glass

Back - Gorilla Glass Colours: Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow colours

Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow colours Waterproof: Yes Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters), IP68 rating

Yes Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters), IP68 rating Internal Memory: 64 GB internal memory

64 GB internal memory Expandable Memory: Not available

