How To Screenshot On IPhone 11? Learn Simple Ways To Take Screenshot On Smartphones

Apple's iPhone is amongst the leading smartphone brand all across the globe. People wait for months for newer versions of iPhones to drop in the market with innovative specifications and impressive features. Apple's recent iPhone is the iPhone SE 2 which was launched in April 2020. However, the iPhone 11 has managed to remain the favourite smartphone of many iPhone lovers as it has several alluring features that are too mesmerizing. iPhone has a completely different user interface compared to Android smartphones. Sometimes new users find themselves confused while using many small features as they are not used to the iPhone 11. One of the biggest confusion that many new iPhone 11 users or generally new smartphone users have is how to screenshot on iPhone 11. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

How to screenshot on iPhone 11?

Go to the page, chat, image, or anything that you want to screenshot on your iPhone 11. Once you are ready to take a screenshot, press the Volume Up and the Side button or Sleep/Wake button simultaneously on your iPhone 11. As soon as you let go off the buttons, a screenshot will be taken. This screenshot can be edited, shared, cropped, backed up or deleted from your iPhone 11 anytime you want.

iPhone 11 specifications

Price In India: ₹ 68,300

₹ 68,300 RAM: 46 GB RAM

46 GB RAM Operating System: iOS v13.0

iOS v13.0 Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP

12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Battery: 3110 mAh

3110 mAh Quick Charging: Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes

Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes Display: 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels

828 x 1792 pixels Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

19.5:9 ratio Pixel density: 324 ppi density

324 ppi density Screen Size: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

6.1 inches (15.49 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight: 194 grams

194 grams Build: Back - Gorilla Glass

Back - Gorilla Glass Colours: Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow

Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow Waterproof: Yes Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters), IP68

Yes Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters), IP68 Internal Memory: 64 GB

64 GB Expandable Memory: No

