Last Updated:

How To Screenshot On IPhone 11? Learn Simple Ways To Take Screenshot On Smartphones

How to screenshot on iPhone 11? Here is everything you need to know about how to take a screenshot in iPhone 11. Here is how simply you can do it.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
how to screenshot on iphone 11

Apple's iPhone is amongst the leading smartphone brand all across the globe. People wait for months for newer versions of iPhones to drop in the market with innovative specifications and impressive features. Apple's recent iPhone is the iPhone SE 2 which was launched in April 2020. However, the iPhone 11 has managed to remain the favourite smartphone of many iPhone lovers as it has several alluring features that are too mesmerizing. iPhone has a completely different user interface compared to Android smartphones. Sometimes new users find themselves confused while using many small features as they are not used to the iPhone 11. One of the biggest confusion that many new iPhone 11 users or generally new smartphone users have is how to screenshot on iPhone 11. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What Happened To Find My iPhone App And How You Can Still Use It

How to screenshot on iPhone 11?

  1. Go to the page, chat, image, or anything that you want to screenshot on your iPhone 11.
  2. Once you are ready to take a screenshot, press the Volume Up and the Side button or Sleep/Wake button simultaneously on your iPhone 11. 
  3. As soon as you let go off the buttons, a screenshot will be taken. This screenshot can be edited,  shared, cropped, backed up or deleted from your iPhone 11 anytime you want.

Also Read | iPhone SE 2020: Flipkart Sale Details, Price, Specifications And More

iPhone 11 specifications

  • Price In India: ₹ 68,300
  • RAM: 46 GB RAM
  • Operating System: iOS v13.0
  • Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Front Camera: 12 MP
  • Battery: 3110 mAh
  • Quick Charging: Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Display: 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels
  • Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio
  • Pixel density: 324 ppi density
  • Screen Size: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
  • Weight: 194 grams
  • Build: Back - Gorilla Glass
  • Colours: Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow
  • Waterproof: Yes Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters), IP68
  • Internal Memory: 64 GB
  • Expandable Memory: No

Also Read | iPhone 12 Leaks: Know About The Upcoming iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max

Also Read | Warren Buffett Switches To iPhone 11 And Shuns His Samsung Flip Phone

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all