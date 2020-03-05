How To Hide Apps In OnePlus Smartphones & How To Easily Access Hidden Space; Read

OnePlus mobiles have featured its smartphones with an extensive characteristic of hiding app from the main interface of the app drawer. Anyone can hide apps by using the Hidden Space which is not easily accessible to an unknown user. This enables a user to protect important apps like business, social media, gallery or other apps.

Many use the Hidden Space app drawer to keep the main app drawer short and precise. However, the process of hiding apps in OnePlus mobiles is a bit different than any other smartphone. If you are wondering how to hide apps in OnePlus mobiles, here is a step-to-step guide.

How to hide apps in OnePlus smartphones?

Open the app drawer and keep your finger on the left corner of the mobile display. Move the finger from left to right which will open the Hidden Space app drawer. When the Hidden Space section occurs, you can see a '+' sign on the top-right or bottom-right corner of the screen. Click on the plus sign and all the apps on the phone will appear. Choose and select the apps you want to hide from the main interface app drawer of your phone. When you are done selecting just press back and you have successfully hidden important apps from the phone.

If you wish to unhide the apps from the Hidden Space of your OnePlus mobiles. It can be done very simply. Here is a step-to-step guide on how to unhide apps from the Hidden Space of OnePlus mobiles.

How to unhide apps from OnePlus smartphones?

To unhide apps from OnePlus phones, open the app drawer. Now open the Hidden Space by keeping the finger on the left side of the mobile screen and drag it to the right. As the Hidden Space app drawer open, long-press the apps you want to unhide. Four options will appear; Unhide, Uninstall, Edit and App Info. Click on 'Unhide' options and the app will display on the main app drawer.

Note: Hiding apps from the main app drawer to the Hidden Space app drawer does not help in clearing storage problems. This feature only helps to hide apps from the main panel.

