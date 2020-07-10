How To Install IOs 14 Public Beta? Read Our Step By Step Guide

As per reports, the tech giant Apple has opened up beta testing for iOS 14 and iOS 14 iPads. However, this is only a test-run. The news comes a few weeks after Apple made the announcement at the WWDC 2020 event. Some Apple users will now be able to download iOS 14 public beta on their devices. However, the new beta update will be supported only by certain devices. The following Apple devices can download on iOS 14 public beta:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone XS and XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus iPhone SE (2020) iPhone SE (2016) iPod Touch (7th gen) 11-inch iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPad (6th gen) iPad (5th gen) iPad Mini (5th gen) iPad Mini 4 iPad Air (3rd gen) iPad Air 2 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Are you wondering ‘how to install iOS 14 public beta’? In order to download iOS 14 public beta, you need to follow these steps:

Go to Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Click on the Sign-up button. Enter your Apple id. Agree to all the terms and conditions. Select the iOS or iPadOS option. Carefully read all the information. Make sure you know how to back-up your device. Select the option which says ‘Download profile’. Several prompts will guide you to install the Beta profile. Provide approval in the Settings tab. Restart your device after the update has been downloaded. After installing the update go to settings and select the settings tab. Select the software update to download the public beta.

How to install APK in iPhone:

Due to security reasons, Apple does not allow its users to download unauthorized apps on their devices. However, if you wish to download unauthorized apps, you need to sideload your devices. To sideload apps on iOS you need to take the following steps:

Use the XCode software. Xcode is a free developer app that is available on the Apple Store. Once the XCode software is installed on your device, enter your credentials in the Xcode menu. Go to the accounts tab and enter your Apple ID details in the Preferences dialog box. Obtain the source code required for the particular application. Try to find the instructions that can be recognized by XCode. In order to open the app, go to file and click on Select. Select the project that is located on the left side of your screen. After connecting your device click on Product. Go to Destination and select your device. Give a unique name to your package in the Bundle Identifier field. Click on Run.

