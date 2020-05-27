Does IOS 13.5 Fix The Mail Bug? Common Mail Bug Fixes For IPhone

iOS 13.5 had earlier started rolling out only for Beta platform devices but has now started a global rollout including in India. the 400 MB update includes a security patch along with other changes including easy access to the phone when wearing a face mask. But one of the most pressing issues Apple recently faced was surrounding the Mail app in iOS devices which was deemed vulnerable to security breaches recently. Does this latest update fix the issues related to the Mail app in iOS?

Does iOS 13.5 fix Mail app?

The latest iOS 13.5 update does bring about drastic changed to the device but the changelog of the update does not mention Mail anywhere. It can be assumed that Apple has not worked on the Mail app along with the recent update as it has previously stated that the vulnerabilities brought to light by various developers surrounding the Mail app are actually exaggerated. The high-end software bugs of Mails can only be fixed through altering the core firmware of the application and encryption but there are various other issues surrounding the Mail app which users face on an everyday basis. Various iOS users have complained that their respective Mail app keeps crashing and refuses to launch at times. Read below to know the steps to fix the basic issues faced by users.

If the Mail app is not sending or receiving emails, it is possible that there is a problem with the username and password. Check the email ID and password. In such cases, a pop-up window asking users to enter their credentials often comes up.

Quit and restart the Mail app. A quick way to fix a malfunctioning application is to quit and relaunch it. This may solve some issues regarding the Mail app.

Check email settings. iPhones can be set to check mail on a schedule. This setting can be accessed in order to change the way users receive their mails.

Common iPhone troubleshooting measure is to restart the device. Restarting the device can actually help in resetting the phone and allow apps to reboot to function properly.

Delete and set up the email account again on the Mail app in order to reset the way the app functions.

