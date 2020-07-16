IOS 13.6 Update Download, Features And Issues: Should You Update To IOS 13.6?

Apple has recently released the new iOS 13.6 update which is the follow-up upgrade to the iOS 13.5.5. This new update is currently available for all the iPhone users. The new iOS 13.6 update comes with many alluring features that are surprising for many users as they did not expect them to roll out this sooner. However, if you are wondering about iOS 13.6 download, features and issues, do not worry, here is all about it.

iOS 13.6 update

iOS 13.6 features

iOS 13.6 Digital Car Key

One of the most intriguing features that has been rolled out with the new iOS 13.6 update is the Digital Car Keys feature. This new development allows users to unlock their cars by simply using their iOS smartphones. The users of the iPhone have been demanding for this feature since a very long time. This feature had been formally announced by Apple Inc during its huge WWDC event. You can easily unlock the vehicle by touching your iPhone or Apple Watch on the car and one can also use the same mechanism to start the engine.

HealthKit

HealthKit has been presented to the users with some much-needed modifications. The health app now has some new symptoms such as fever tracking, headaches, chills and sore throat.

Auto Updates

Apart from the HeathKit app, iOS 13.6 downloads will also help users to download recent updates even more easily than before. Before this new 13.6 features were announced, there was a single toggle to choose between automatic updates being turned on or off, however, now there is a more sophisticated choice. Now, users have two toggle switches, one for automatically downloading the updates and another one to install the updates overnight, as per their wish.

News app

The pandemic has led to an increase in the consumption of news worldwide and so the iOS' News app gains an upgrade as well. The News app now has a new tab called Audio which allows News+ subscribers to listen to news stories aloud.

Other Fixes for iOS 13.6 issues

There are many bug fixes in the new iOS 13.6 download for issues such as an issue with third-party hardware keyboards, stability issues accessing Control Center, and more. Other problems apps getting unresponsive when syncing iCloud Drive data had also been resolved in this new update.

iOS 13.6 issues (user-reported)

Installed iPadOS 13.6 this evening. So far intermittent inability to access WiFi, & now an unusual iPad crash. You may want to check whether others are reporting issues before installing it on your device. Similar caution advised for iOS 13.6 & the new WatchOS for now.#BuggyOS — Gadget Detective (@GadgetDetective) July 15, 2020

@VNVideoEditor here is some personal issues i have been getting recently

1:- Exporting video in 4K makes the app crash on IOS 13.6.

2:- Sometimes the app misbehaves.

I have been using VN for past 7-8 months and this is happening first time plz fix this.. — Tech hyped (@techyped) July 16, 2020

I’m on the iOS 14 beta, however I wanna downgrade to the latest iOS 13.6 update as I’m having a few issues with a banking app crashing. So I removed the profile but the iOS 13.6 update isn’t showing so I’m still stuck on iOS 14 beta. Any help? #iOS14 #IOS13 pic.twitter.com/S3VpGalhdQ — Michael Miller (@MillerMi10) July 15, 2020

