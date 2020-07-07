Elyments App OTP Problem: App Says "We Are Re-calibrating Our Systems"

Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, launched the Elyments app which is a new social media platform termed as a "super app" having all the features a user would need. The app will directly compete with social media supergiants such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more. The app has been reportedly built by over a thousand IT professionals who are also volunteers of the Art of Living, which is helmed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. However, just a few days after its launch, the app is now having internal glitches.

India's Elyments app OTP problem

Many people around the country have started reporting the Elyments app not working for them. It has been duly noted that many problems are related to OTP. The app requires the user's phone number for registration and an OTP is sent to that number. But many users are unable to receive the OTP and this is making the signup process hard for them. The app was launched on Sunday i.e. July 5, 2020. The app is said to have everything a user needs and calling it a "comprehensive social networking app" it was sent to compete with social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and more. However, Elyments app OTP problem has disappointed several users who opted for this application and they responded for the same on Play Store and Twitter to express their experience.

Netizens react on Elyments app OTP problem

#ElymentsApp There are many useless applications. Neither is taking OTP. Having so much difficulty in creating aacount, how will it work next? Should have been fully prepared before launch. Don't know why you hurried so much. @ElymentsApp — Yogesh Kumar Tomer (@YogeshTomer3) July 6, 2020

@ElymentsApp #elymentsapp you don't care about your big launch, your sms system does not send message, this so stupid, son many people have commented but no response — RAJEEB KUMAR ROY (@rajeebroy) July 6, 2020

The Elyments app official Twitter handle responded to the problem saying that "We are re-calibrating our systems to adjust to the phenomenal response". The Elyments app gained a lot of popularity due to the recent "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative urged by the Prime Minister of India. Under this initiative, the PM called out every individual to participate in the country's Make in India program to make it a self-reliant country.

Elyments app is one such application that is capable of eliminating several social media websites which are already existing in the market. It is reportedly said to have everything a user needs including a timeline feature, direct messages, in-built camera software that allows users to click incredible photographs and edit them using the app's extensive list of effects and filters, and more.

We are re-calibrating our systems to adjust to the phenomenal response : 1M+ downloads in 24 hours.



We will notify you as soon as we get our systems back up and running at full steam.



P.S. Thank you India! ðŸ˜Š — Elyments (@ElymentsApp) July 6, 2020

The Elyments app not working problem has only hindered the app's growth for the time being. The issue is expected to be solved soon which means it will be all set to take on its foreign competitors. Currently, the app has crossed 1 million downloads and is rated 3.4 stars on Google Play Store, as of writing this article.

