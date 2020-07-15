IPhone Leaks Claim That The New IPhone 12 Will Come With A Braided Lightning Cable

Users seem unable to wait for the release of the new iPhone 12. According to some Apple leaks, the brand might launch the new iPhone 12 in September 2020. Further, the release date might be pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to some iPhone 12 leaks, the manufacturing process of iPhone 12 might commence by the end of this month.

However, an earlier report claimed that the production process of the new iPhone 12 would start by early June. While several iPhone leaks have been shared by users on various social media platforms, a new leak claims that the new iPhone 12 might come with a braided lightning cable.

According to the user, the in-box USB-C to Lightning cable will be braided. The images shared by the user feature standard Apple terminations on the ends. However, iPhone 12 might have a braided sheathing instead of a plastic-coated cable. Several users liked and commented on the post. While the post received 1.3k likes and 41 comments, it received 303 retweets. You can check out the post here:

iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable (via. 充电头网) pic.twitter.com/mla5HCKGRU — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 14, 2020

You can check out some of the comments here:

but no usb c charger, nice — Moses Buckwalter is Fixing Stuff (@MosesBuckwalter) July 14, 2020

One would wish they'd just put a USB-C port on the phone as well. — Ben (@BenMarten) July 14, 2020

Finally!! No more of this... I hope 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/h5no2uAQ24 — Kn1ght0fZer0 (@k1ght0f) July 14, 2020

According to some other iPhone leaks, the braided lightning cable might also have 8 silver contacts. These contacts will be made by using a rhodium-plated ruthenium process which is hard-wearing against corrosion. The lightning braids might contain grey and white filaments mixed in a 2+2 interlaced manner, hence making it wear-resistant.

According to iPhone leaks, the cable might measure 1.05 meters (3 feet 5.3 inches) end to end. The diameter of the wire might be 3.04 millimetres.

Users still do not have much clarity about the cable since braided cables are quite easily available. Although users are yet to find out whether Apple will include a braided lightning cable in its box, they are sure that the new iPhone 12 will come with an upgraded and more resilient cable. Here are some other iPhone 12 leaks that have been shared by users on various social media platforms:

iPhone leaks:

iPhone 12 price:

The starting range of the new iPhone 12 might be USD 650. According to some Apple leaks, the iPhone 12 Max might cost $750. However, this price range might only apply to the smallest internal storage size versions. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max might cost $100 more as compared to the iPhone 12 Max.

You can check out some other leaks here:

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @_Devam_