IPhone 12 Pro Is So Cheap In Dubai That Indians Are Searching For Dubai Flight Tickets

Apple has launched the four much-awaited iPhones including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, out of all the four new releases, only two will be available in India for sale at the moment, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is known to reduce the prices of its previously existing iPhones, and in keeping with the companies’ tradition, it has reduced the prices of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. In fact, this time the technology company, went as far as reducing the prices of its iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE also.

Read | Charlie Brown holiday specials will now be available on Apple TV Plus this season

How much do the new iPhones cost in India?

According to Apple’s official website, iPhone 12 is priced starts at Rs 69,900 for the base variant. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant. The price of the Pro version is not at all surprising. The company’s Pro range of phones have always been priced at exorbitant prices. However, all the iPhone fanatics in India will be shocked to hear that Apple's website also mentions that the iPhone 12 pro price in Dubai is only Rs 84,000. This means that for the same phone, Indian customers will be paying an extra amount of at least Rs 35,900.

Read | When Apple music app added 'Songs of Innocence' on every iTunes subscribers' library

Indians searching for India to Dubai flight ticket

If a person does further research into this, they will come to know that, it will be cheaper for an Indian to fly to Dubai, purchase the iPhone and come back. In fact, they will still be saving money if they do this, instead of purchasing the iPhone 12 pro max in India. Hence, it is no wonder that Google’s trends have revealed that many Indians are searching for flight tickets to Dubai. Let’s do some math hear to understand how iPhone 12 Pro has been priced in India vs Dubai

iPhone 12 Pro Price in India for 128 GB: Rs 1,19,000

iPhone 12 Pro Price in Dubai for 128GB: Rs 84,000.

Read | Apple starts sending its new MagSafe cases & chargers to customers

Hence, the Pro costs only Dh 4,199 in Dubai and if one converts this into INR, the price comes down to almost ₹84,000. The iPhone will go on sale starting November 6. According to Indigo’s official website, here is the exact amount for India to Dubai flight ticket

Flight ticket: Indigo ₹ 17,930 approx

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: ₹ 84,000

Some other expenses: Around ₹ 8,000-10,000

Total: Around ₹ 1,09,929-1,11,929

Money saved: Around ₹ 8000-10,000

Read | Samsung cracks a hilarious joke on Apple not providing a charger for iPhone 12

However, it is not advisable to travel with the looming threat of COVID-19 still in place. The above-mentioned flight ticket prices and iPhone 12 Pro price comparison was meant to highlight the exorbitant amount at which iPhone’s Pro Max versions are sold in India. However, despite the sky-rocketing prices of iPhones they still remain quite popular in India.