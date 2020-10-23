IPhone 12 Pre-orders Live In India: HDFC Cardholders Can Avail Cashback Up To Rs 6,000

Apple has recently launched its latest iPhones 12 series of smartphones including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Of the four devices, the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro version are open for pre-orders starting Friday in India. Luckily, people who are keen to pre-order an iPhone model can now avail exciting cashback offers with HDFC bank cards.

iPhone 12 HDFC offer

The HDFC cashback offers are available on all the iPhone models. If you are an HDFC credit card holder, you can get a Rs. 6000 cashback on both the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models. As for HDFC debit card holders, they can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback on the two smartphones.

HDFC cardholders are also eligible for cashback offers on the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants. HDFC credit card holders can get Rs. 5,000 cashback on pre-orders of both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, while the debit card holders can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback.

iPhone 12 pre order in India

The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro models have already gone live in India starting Friday, October 23. Both the models will finally start shipping on October 30. As for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone Pro Max models, the pre-orders will only start on November 6 for the Indian market. The devices will start shipping on November 13.

iPhone 12 booking in India

If you are looking to book a new iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro model, you can head over to Apple's official website or click at the links below.

Pre-order iPhone 12 models: iPhone 12 | iPhone 12 Pro

Once you have selected a model, you simply need to choose a model, select a finish (colour), pick a storage capacity and tap 'Add to Bag' to finalize the purchase. You can get detailed pricing for both models below.

*Note: The website also allows you to choose the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone Pro Max as preferred models; however, you won't be able to complete your purchase as they're not live for pre-orders yet.

iPhone 12 price in India

Every smartphone in the latest iPhone 12 series comes in three storage options. You can get the detailed iPhone 12 price in India here:

iPhone 12 mini

64 GB model - ₹69,900

128 GB model - ₹74,900

256 GB model - ₹84,900

iPhone 12

64 GB model - ₹79,900

128 GB model - ₹84,900

256 GB model - ₹94,900

iPhone 12 Pro

128 GB model - ₹1,19,900

256 GB model - ₹1,29,900

512 GB model - ₹1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128 GB model - ₹1,29,900

256 GB model - ₹1,39,900

512 GB model - ₹1,59,900

Image credits: Apple