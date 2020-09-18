Orange Dot IOS 14: Why Are You Seeing An 'orange Dot' On Your Screen After IOS 14 Update?

Apple has recently released the latest iOS 14 update for iPhone users which brings a wealth of new features and improvements over the earlier software version. Some of the notable changes include the introduction of redesigned widgets, a new app library, and a bunch of enhanced security and privacy features.

Orange dot in iOS 14

If you have already installed the new iOS 14 update on your device, it is likely that you have already observed a strange orange dot flash in the upper right corner of your screen right above the signal strength. While this may seem a bit concerning, it is actually a measure from Apple that aims to provide better privacy services to its users.

What is orange dot in iOS 14?

The orange dot in iOS 14 actually alerts the users that their phone’s microphone is being used by an application installed on the device. There is also a green light which indicates that the phone’s camera is being accessed by some app. So every time an app secretly uses your phone’s microphone or camera, you will be quickly notified with the respective colour. The new privacy feature will be enabled by default once you update the device to the latest iOS 14 version and it won’t require any configuration. Similarly, there is no way to disable or turn off the feature.

How to download iOS 14 on your iPhone?

The new iOS 14 has been released globally and is now available for download on all compatible iPhone devices. Here are the steps to download and install the new iOS 14 update, if you haven’t already.

Step 1: Launch the ‘Settings’ app on your iPad.

Step 2: Tap on ‘General.’

Step 3: Click on ‘Software Update' and the iPhone should automatically detect the latest iOS version.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘Download and Install’ option and follow the on-screen instructions.

If the new iOS 14 update is automatically downloaded in the background, you will be prompted to install the update directly. You also need to make sure to take a backup of your iPhone before the update.

Image credits: iDownload Blog