IOS 14 Pip Not Working With YouTube's Mobile Website In Safari Browser

One of the most fascinating features of iOS is a picture-in-picture mode. It is a dedicated mode to play videos in a smaller window on the iPhone. Using this app will open up on the home screen and lets the user to do other tasks on the device like chatting with friends, watching a video while writing an email.

Until recently, this feature was working for the mobile website of YouTube. The picture in picture mode no longer works for the YouTube videos since the latest iOS 14 update. The pip is still one of the most popular iOS 14 features, but it is yet to be known whether this issue is caused by a bug or a move by YouTube.

Also read | How To Get Battery Widget On IOS 14? A Step-by-step Guide

iOS 14 pip not working

Also read | Can Shortcuts Show Notifications In IOS 14? Is Shortcut Notification Settings Missing?

Ever since the iOS 14 update, the picture-in-picture mode does not work for watching YouTube's mobile website. For the free users, the support is no longer present and it sends back the user to the main web page after a video pops up for a moment. For the premium YouTube subscribers, this is not a problem but it's still not clear if YouTube is restricting the pip feature for premium users or it's just a bug. Visiting the desktop version of YouTube's website doesn't pose any issues for the iPad users though.

The picture in picture isn't supported by YouTube but earlier there was a workaround that would allow the users to watch the videos from YouTube website in Safari using Picture in Picture mode. Since September 18, this workaround stopped working and there is yet be any announcement or notification given by YouTube on this matter.

Trying to use the picture in picture mode to watch a video on the mobile website of YouTube does not work anymore. Everytime the picture-in-picture button is pressed when in full-screen mode, the video shows up for a brief moment and then sends the user back to the website.

Also read | Can IPhone XR Get IOS 14 Update? Learn More About IOS 14 Compatibility

The main feature of YouTube premium is the capability of background playback and using pip on the desktop website could be easily done which would be the same as having the background playback but that might make things worse and YouTube could remove this function completely.

Picture in Picture in iOS 14 stopped working on iPhone for videos on YouTube’s website. YouTube videos embedded elsewhere still work fine. pic.twitter.com/8vTFy4u3Ut — Eric Slivka (@eslivka) September 18, 2020

Also read | IOS 14 Back Tap Compatibility: Does IPhone 7 And IPhone 6 Support Back Tap?

Promo Image Credits: Apple