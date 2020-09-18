IOS 14 Secret Features That You Must Check Out Right Away

Apple has finally revealed iOS 14 and this latest addition to its OS has many new features and modifications that many users have always expected. Even the apps that most people use will now be more personal and more private with the new security features as well. Read on to know about iOS hidden features:

iOS 14 secret features that you should know about

After the Apple online event, Apple announced the latest version of its mobile operating system iOS 14 right on the next day. This upcoming version has many modifications to the UI like the addition of widgets to the home page, a picture-in-picture feature, and a more powerful and smarter Siri. Read on:

New in #iOS14:

• Redesigned widgets, available on the Home Screen

• App Library

• Compact Siri and Call UI

• Picture-in-Picture

• Advanced Messages and Search

• Translate app

• App Clips

• Spatial Audio for AirPods Pro



Find all new features here:https://t.co/TLBtbxyFmn — iOS 14 (@ios14official) September 16, 2020

Other than that, there are a lot of useful iOS features the company didn’t announce on the stage. Below is a list of iOS 14 cool tips and tricks and iOS 14 hacks that are really useful.

iOS 14 Secret Features

Emoji search on the keyboard: Users will now be able to search for emojis which wasn't previously available.

Users will now be able to search for emojis which wasn't previously available. Tap gestures on the back of iPhone: In the Accessibility menu, then into the Touch menu, users will find this gesture feature which lets them define actions for the Double Tap, Triple Tap on the back of their iPhones. A lot of gesture controls are available to choose from, like app switcher, control centre, volume control, screenshot, scroll up or down, magnifier, and a Siri shortcut to active a custom action.

Safari privacy report: Opening a new tab in Safari using macOS Big Sur, there is a private report option where Apple displays information about the trackers that it has blocked. The same is available in iOS 14 too now.

SMS filtering: Previously all the messages were shown in one place which was really complicated. iOS 14 will have an SMS filtering which will separate the messages received from known and unknown senders, and also the promotional messages.

Previously all the messages were shown in one place which was really complicated. iOS 14 will have an SMS filtering which will separate the messages received from known and unknown senders, and also the promotional messages. Sound detection: iOS 14 will have another new accessibility feature that will be able to detect sounds like a door knock, car horn, running water, etc. This will be really helpful for people with hearing difficulties and even for everyone else.

Mirrored Selfies: In the new iOS 14, there will be an option to mirror the selfies taken by the users.

Apple Music updates: The new iOS will have the Apple Music which will automatically play the songs related to the one that the user is currently listening to, as soon as it finishes playing. It can be called as a mix of Android and Spotify's music app.

