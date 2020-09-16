No IPhone 12 This Year? Apple To Not Announce New IPhone At Virtual Event

Apple held a virtual event on Tuesday where it announced all its upcoming products, however, it did not announce Apple iPhone 12. Yes, it is unlike Apple to not announce a new iPhone in September, something that the company has been doing since 2012. Does that mean that there is no new iPhone releasing this year, or does that mean that the iPhone 12’s release has been postponed?

Did Apple announce iPhone 12?

In a pre-recorded video, Apple made its fall announcement about its upcoming products. Apple announcement included products like Apple Watch 6 and SE, Apple One and New iPad Air. In the event, Apple also said that there would be some surprise releases of products but there was no mention of Apple iPhone 12.

Why no iPhone 12 this year?

In July, The Verge had reported that Apple had confirmed that iPhones shall not arrive in September this year. Moreover, the portal had also reported that iPhones won’t be shipped until October of this year. This delay is probably because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Bloomberg had reported in July that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had told them that the company has asked U.S. office employees to return to work early in 2021.

Will there be a new iPhone?

According to our research, there will definitely be an iPhone 12 that will release soon, as from time to time there have been talks in the market about how someone has leaked the design of an iPhone, etc. The specifications, release date and designs can only be taken a guess at. Even though from time to time there have been ‘leaks’ of the upcoming iPhone’s designs and specifications, there is no credibility to the information given in those ‘leaks’.

Should one wait for iPhone 12?

As far as iPhone 12’s release date is concerned, nobody can say for sure when will the new model launch. However, it is highly possible that the iPhone 12 might release in October at the earliest. Several media portals like The Washington Post had reported that Luca Maestri, the company’s chief financial officer, had said back in July that iPhone supply shall begin a few weeks later than usual.

