Sony Xperia 5 II Announced: Know All About Features And Price

Sony Xperia 5 II is the successor of Xperia 5 and Sony has added a ton of new features to this new model. The phone will be available in three colour variants and has the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Continue reading to know everything about Sony Xperia 5 II price, features, and other details.

All about Sony Xperia

After the Sony Xperia 5 II news about TENAA certification, the rumoured smartphone is now launched. Sony claims that this will be the first smartphone ever to have the capability to record slow motion at 120 FPS and that too in 4K HDR resolution. Take a look at the unboxing video above.

Sony Xperia 5 II Price

The Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at $949 and 899 Euros and is launched in the US and UK respectively. While there is no information on the price and availability in India, it would be roughly 70,000 INR. The phone will go on sale starting December 4th, 2020. For the European market, the sale starts from Autumn 2020 but the exact date is still not yet announced.

Sony Xperia 5 II features

It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The Xperia 5 II is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

The Sony Xperia 5 II (dual-SIM Nano) has a 6.1-inch FULL HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and 240Hz touch scanning rate.

For the storage, it comes with 128GB of UFS onboard storage which is expandable using a microSDXC card up to 1TB.

For the connectivity, it has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Fingerprint Sensor also available.

The phone has a 4000mAh battery along with fast charging. Sony has also mentioned that it can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes. Two new features are also introduced by Sony to reduce battery degradation:

Battery Care - It lets the user pick a slower charging curve and there is an option to limit the maximum charge at 90%

It lets the user pick a slower charging curve and there is an option to limit the maximum charge at 90% H.S. Power Control - Also known as heat suppression, it enables a different mode for gaming in which the phone uses power directly from the charger. This prevents the high amount of heat generated by first routing electricity through the battery.

Also known as heat suppression, it enables a different mode for gaming in which the phone uses power directly from the charger. This prevents the high amount of heat generated by first routing electricity through the battery. The phone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The dimensions of the phone are 158x68x8mm and it weighs 163 grams and has IP65/68 water resistance.

The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack which will give Hi-Resolution audio for both wired and wireless headphones. For the front-firing stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio are both supported for an immersive experience. Users will also get a TIDAL Hi-Fi as the phone comes with a free 3-month subscription.

Pre-ordering the Xperia 5 II by November 29 will give the users a gaming bundle worth over $400 which will include a gaming headset, a 10,000mAh power bank, and 21,600 Call of Duty Mobile Points.

Image Credits: Sony.com | Promo Image Credits: Sony.com