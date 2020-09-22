IOS 14 Tweaks: Here's How Users Can Make Their IPhone's Features Engaging

iOS 14 has recently been rolled out worldwide and global iPhone users are now starting to get their hands on the latest software released by Apple. While the OS itself has brought upon a change in how users communicate with their devices, there are a number of tweaks that are also present. iPhone users can now tweak their iPhones in order to change the look and feel of the interface along with various other options that were not previously available. Check out some of them below:

iOS 14 tweaks

Change default mail and browser

Apple has been stubborn for years when it comes to the default mail and browser choice given to the users. The main concern for the same was deemed to be the privacy of users. However, iPhone holders have been vocal about not being fond of the mail and browser application set by default on their device and finally, it can be tweaked now. On iOS 14, users need to head to their settings and find the list of installed apps and decide which application they need to be the default mail and browser.

Declutter the home screen

iPhones have been notorious for having multiple home screens as users tend to download applications they hardly or never use. In iOS 14, users can declutter the home screens by moving the application to the App Library. Moving the applications to the App Library does not delete the application but simply moves it to a library on the last page of the home screen.

Image courtesy - Apple Official Website

Double/Triple tap the back of the device for actions

This is arguably one of the underrated tweaks that have been integrated with the iOS 14. Users can now simply tap twice or thrice at the back of their device to trigger few actions like taking a screenshot or locking the device. Users can choose different actions for double and triple taps accordingly by heading to the accessibility setting on their iPhones. The options include - App Switcher, Home, Mute, Lock Screen, Shake, Siri, Spotlight, and many more. Besides this, users can also scroll up or down with the Back Tap feature.

