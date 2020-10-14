IPhone 11 Vs 12: An In-depth Comparison Of The Previous Gen And The Latest IPhone

The iPhone 12 was just released at Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ live event and it looks absolutely stunning. Apple had a separate event for the release of the new iPhones and the home pod. The result of iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 is what people are looking forward to right now.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12

Right after the release of the latest iPhones, individuals have been wondering about the result of this bout. Here’s how the iPhone 11 stacks up against the iPhone 12:

Display: The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display. It is an LCD display and does not support HDR in its display. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. It is an OLED display and supports HDR too.

Connection: The iPhone 11 provides the user with 4G LTE speeds. The iPhone 12 and all the other new iPhones were released with blazing-fast 5G capability.

Camera Setup. The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera set up with a wide and an ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 12 has almost a similar setup but supports Dolby Vision in video up to 30 fps. The iPhone 12 has an improved HDR and Night Mode too.

Chipset: The iPhone 11 has the A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 has the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic has been dubbed as the ‘fastest chip in any smartphone’ by Apple.

Durability: The iPhone 11 has a glass back and front with aerospace-grade aluminum for finishing. The iPhone 12 also has these with an added ceramic shield which increases the drop performance of the iPhones by 4 times.

Magsafe: iPhone’s latest feature is MagSafe. Magsafe is an intelligent system of magnets that helps snap accessories and chargers to the back of the iPhone 12. This feature is not present on the iPhone 11.

Battery Capacity: Both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 boast a similar amount of battery capacity. Both iPhones will provide up to 17 hours in video playback.

Water Resistance: iPhone 11 is water-resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes in water. iPhone 12 is water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes in water.

Price: The iPhone 11 has had a price drop and now can be purchased starting from $599. The iPhone 12 can be purchased at a starting price of $799.

Promo image source: Screenshot from Apple.com