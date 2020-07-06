IPhone 12: Everything You Need To Know About Its Display, Camera And Price

Like all its predecessors, users seem unable to wait for the release of the new iPhone 12. Are you wondering ‘when is iPhone 12 coming out?’ According to leaks, Apple will launch the new model of iPhone in September 2020. The iPhone 12 release date has allegedly been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is alleged that the manufacturing process of iPhone 12 will commence by the end of this month. On the other hand, an earlier report claimed that the production process of the new iPhone would start by early June.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

iPhone 12 Display:

According to some leaks, the new iPhone might not have the 120Hz ProMotion display technology. The 120Hz ProMotion display might not be available in the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to leaks, there have been no tests of the 120Hz ProMotion display technology. However, Apple has confirmed the use of additional next-gen screen technology. Further, the brand has also said that it will include a sensor under the phone display. These sensors include the phone's cameras and Face ID sensors. Further, Apple has patented new optical sensing technology. This technology uses transmitters and receivers to aid sensors to see through the glass surface.

iPhone 12 Camera:

According to some leaks, the new iPhone 12 might have high-end lens arrays in its rear camera. This will help to improve the quality of the images. It is also alleged that the shipment of the camera lens will begin in mid-July. The shipment of the camera lenses has been delayed by four to six weeks due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. It is alleged that the 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 models will have a triple-lens camera. On the other hand, the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will have a dual-lens camera. According to some leaks, the new iPhone 12 might have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

iPhone 12 Price:

It is alleged that the starting range of the iPhone 12 will be USD 650. According to some claims the iPhone 12 Max might cost $750. However, this price range might only apply to the smallest internal storage size versions. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max might cost $100 more as compared to the iPhone 12 Max.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @RUDHRANANDU