Gacha Club IOS Release Date: When Does Gacha Club Come Out On IPhone?

Lunime's new game called the Gacha Club is out on Android and the gamers are going crazy with its incredible gaming interface. The game allows users to create their squad and dress them up in whichever style they may want. Apart from this, the Gacha Club gives its gaming community a feature to choose from various items including dresses, shirts, hairstyles, weapons, pants, and more. This allows you to create your characters form your squad and play the game however your heart desires. However, as per reports, the game has only been released for Android users. The iOS users are reportedly finding it excruciating to wait for the release of the game and are wondering about Gacha Club iOS release date and "When does Gacha club come out on iPhone?" If you are having similar questions, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

When does Gacha club come out on iPhone?

Gacha club has not been officially released for iOS App Store. However, the game developer company Lunime, which is responsible for the creation of the game, reportedly said that the release is going to happen soon. Nonetheless, the organisation also reportedly mentioned that the team is planning to release the game with a Windows 10 version which is set for a release on July 10, 2020. So, one can rest assured as the iOS version should also arrive in the next few weeks. However, it is still not sure that the game would be released on July 10 or not as there has been no official announcement. But, several gamers and reports have said that fans can expect the Gacha Club iOS release date to be August 2020 max.

How to download Gacha Club on iPhone?

Gacha Club iOS release date has not been officially announced, as of writing this article. However, once it is out you can download the game from iOS App Store. Once the game is on the App Store, you can download it anywhere on iPads, iPhones, and more. All you have to do is simply visit the App Store, search the game and click on ‘Install’ to get started.

