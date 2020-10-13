IPhone 12: Everything You Need To Know Before The Latest Apple Event Slated For Today

Apple’s big reveal of iPhone 12 is expected to take place in its October 13th event today. The launch event has been dubbed “Hi, Speed” event. The venue for the launch will be Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA. Just like the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and the Apple Watch and iPad announcement that was revealed in September, this Apple event would also be a virtual event. Read on to know more about the iPhone 12 launch date and what all is expected at today's Apple event.

iPhone 12 event time in India, US and UK

The iPhone 12 event is scheduled for 10 am PDT in the USA, which is 5 pm UTC. The event can be watched in India at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Time). The event can be watched in the UK at 6 pm. The Apple corporation will be hosting its iPhone launch event today online and an event is also a prerecorded event just like the last month's online event.

How to watch Apple event on October 13?

The iPhone 12 lineup event can be viewed online through the Apple live stream event which can be seen on YouTube. The Apple event can also be viewed on the Apple website’s link. The URL - https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/ can be copy-pasted on the address bar of your web browser to watch the event at 10:30 pm from India.

iPhone 12 launch date: iPhone 12 leaks and what to expect

According to the iPhone leaks shared by MacRumors, Apple will not have bundled EarPods with its upcoming iPhone 12. This means that iPhone 12 will not contain the complementary Apple EarPods. The blog further stated that Apple will also be removing its complimentary wall charger, which usually comes along with the phone. While describing this discovery, MacRumors pointed out that in iOS 14 and earlier versions of iOS, Apple has mentioned about reducing exposure to radiofrequency energy by using the ‘supplied headphones.’

MacRumors portal also predicted that Apple will be releasing the iPhone 12 mini in its iPhone 12 range, which will have a screen of 5.4 inches. Reportedly, iPhone 12 will have a screen as big as 6.1 inches. Similarly, iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen as well. On the other hand, iPhone Pro Max will have a screen size of 6.7 inches.

According to CNET portal, Apple's new phone can have a size similar to the iPad Pro.

According to Firstpost, the price for iPhone 12 is expected to start from 48K INR to 1lakh INR for the highest variant of the model.

Apple is also expected to launch other products alongside iPhone 12 like the new Apple TV streaming box, AirPods Studio, AirTags, HomePod Mini. According to the Telegraph portal, the latest version of the Apple phone can have a bigger battery, various sizes, better camera, and 5G connectivity as their major features.

But the iPhone 12 will be one of the products Apple plans to announce on Tuesday. Reports indicate that Apple could also announce “AirTags”, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker, a new HomePod smart speaker, a beefed-up Apple TV streaming box and over-ear headphones on October 13.

According to Chinese microblogging account @Kang on Weibo, the iPhone 12's price is expected to be largely in the same range as that of the iPhone 11 range, however, the company is expected to upgrade some features including cameras, faster processors, and the smartphone's operating system into iOS 14 as well. According to the same portal, the pricing point for iPhones 12 will be from $999 and the 12 Pro Max will be up to $1,099. These phones are expected to be made available in gold, silver, graphite and navy blue.

