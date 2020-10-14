IPhone 12 Features MagSafe; Learn More About This New Magnetic IPhone Feature

Apple unveiled its new range of iPhones at, ‘Hi, Speed’ event. The event started with showing off Apple’s brand new homepod and moved on to the main devices of the night. Apple unveiled 4 new iPhones for the year of 2020 -- the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The brand new iPhones have taken their design inspiration from the very old iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 designs. Apple has also introduced MagSafe as a new feature in all the latest iPhones.

MagSafe

Apple has introduced MagSafe to its latest line of iPhones. MagSafe is an intelligent system of magnets which help in adding accessories to the back of the latest iPhones. Accessories will just snap on the back of the new iPhones with the help of this new feature. MagSafe also aims to improve the wireless charging capabilities of the new iPhones by providing more stability and efficiency. MagSafe works over covers too, so individuals will not have to sacrifice on their fancy iPhones covers to use the new feature. Apple has already released some Magsafe accessories on their website. These are the new iPhone 12 cases and accessories by MagSafe:

Clear Cases with MagSafe

Silicone Cases with MagSafe

MagSafe Charger

Leather MagSafe Wallet

iPhone 12 Features:

Apple has also released a ton of more new feature for the iPhone 12. Check them out below:

Super Fast 5G

This may be the best feature that Apple has featured in the iPhone 12. Apple has introduced 5G in all the new iPhones that have been unveiled in the event. 5G will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload and share. Apple has partnered up with Verizon to put in the 5G Ultra Wideband in the latest iPhones. 5G will be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions has been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps.

Stunning and Strong Display Display

The iPhone 12 will feature a Super Retina XDR display. This will make the visuals on the screen even more beautiful. The iPhone 12 will also feature ceramic shields that will make it 4 times more durable than the previous generation iPhones

Blazing Fast A14 Bionic

The latest iPhones will feature the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic is a 5nm Transistor which is the first in any smartphone. It has a 6-Core CPU which is 50% faster in performance from any other smartphone and a 4-Core GPU which is also faster than any other smartphone chip. The A 14 also features the best machine learning in any smartphone. It has a 16-Core neural engine which can perform 11 trillion operations per second.

Gaming

The New iPhone 12 will feature console-level gaming. A demo of League of Legends Wild Rift by riot games in the apple event showed the performance capability of the new iPhone 12. iPhone 12 will provide amazing and details and extremely fluid gameplay experience.

Powerful Camera

A new and improved dual camera set up has made its way to the iPhone 12. The first is a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5-element lens, 13mm Focal length and a 120-degree field of view. The second is a 12 MP wide lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a new 7-element lens, 26mm Focal Length, Optical Image Stabilization and 100% Focus Pixels. The new cameras will come in with Smart HDR 3 and Computational Photography to make the photographs much better. The camera of the iPhone 12 will feature a better and faster night mode.

Eco-Friendly Apple

Apple has stated that they will become a 100% carbon neutral company by 2030 and are taking necessary actions to make this a possibility. The Brand new iPhones will be shipped without the lighting earphones and the wall adapter. iPhone 12 will be shipped with USB-C to lightning cable which will enable fast charging.

iPhone 12 Colours

The brand new iPhone 12 will be available for purchase in 5 colour options. These colour options are:

Black

White

Product Red

Green

Blue

iPhone 12 release date and price

The iPhone 12 will be available for Pre-order from the 16th of October and will be available for purchase on the 23rd of October. The iPhone 12 price will be starting from $799 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB as storage capacities

Promo image source: HYPEBEAST TWITTER HANDLE