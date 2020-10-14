IPhone 12 Ships Without A Charger And Headphones: Apple's 'Planet-Sized' Eco-Friendly Plan

Apple has had two events, one in the month of September and one in October. The October event, ‘Hi, Speed’ saw the unveiling of a whole new range of iPhones and a new HomePod. Apple also announced their plans to be eco-friendly at this event. They have removed the lightning cable headphones and the wall adapter to reduce the carbon footprint of the new iPhones.

iPhone 12 will be shipped without headphones and a wall adapter

Apple has a ‘Planet-sized’ plan to become the most eco-friendly company. They have announced the Apple will be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030. They are creating all the new gadgets with recycled materials and will be using clean energy to make them to completely remove their carbon footprint.

Inside the Box:

Apple has slimmed down the size of the new iPhone boxes significantly. These boxes will be using low carbon materials to be made. The boxes will see the removal of the lightning cable earphones and the wall adapter as Apple believes a vast amount of both these items already exist in the world and removing them from the box will reduce their carbon footprint. The new iPhone box will be shipped with just the device and a USB-C to a lightning cable that supports fast charging.

100% recycled materials:

Apple will be using 100% recycled and renewable materials for all their devices and packaging. Apple believes that making doesn’t mean taking from the planet.

Recycling Functional Parts:

Apple believes that once an iPhone has lived its life cycle, it's not the end of it. They use cutting edge technology to recycle the functional parts from all the thrown out iPhones for their new devices.

100% Clean energy:

Apple has promised that by 2030 all its products will be made with clean energy. They will help all its manufacturers transition to renewable energy in order to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple’s Stores and Offices:

Apple’s stores, offices, and data centers are powered by 100% renewable electricity. Now all of their operations, from commute to business travel, are carbon-neutral too.

Apple’s Eco-Friendly Investments:

Apple has made sizeable investments to further propagate their eco-friendly ideologies. They are investing in Earth’s natural carbon removers like forests, wetlands, and grasslands to capture what’s left.

Apple Trade-in:

With Apple Trade-In, people can exchange their old device for credit toward their next purchase, or get an Apple Store Gift Card they can use anytime. If eligible, their device can have a second life with another owner. If not, Apple will recycle it free of charge. A win-win for the user and the planet.

Promo image source: Screenshot from Apple.com