IPhone 12 Lacks Important Personal Identification Feature, Details Here

The iPhone 12 is one of the hotly anticipated smartphones of the year that offers the latest hardware and some of the most advanced features. The phone will offer users an advanced 5G experience, allowing superfast download speeds, along with high-quality video streaming. It will also come powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chipset, which promises efficiency improvements and high speed. However, while it clearly features plenty of improvements and upgrades over the earlier iPhone iterations, the upcoming iPhone 12 lacks the Touch ID feature.

Touch ID missing on iPhone 12

The Touch ID allows users to unlock their iPhones using the fingerprint sensor on the home button, a feature that will definitely come in handy during the ongoing pandemic situation. Apple replaced the Touch ID feature with its facial recognition security system called Face ID, which may seem a bit impractical to use while wearing masks.

To combat the issue, the Cupertino-based company introduced a new feature with the iOS 13 update which allowed users to unlock their Apple devices while still wearing a face mask by prompting them to input their passcode. But that's clearly not a practical way to unlock your phone every time you are wearing a face mask, as opposed to the Touch ID feature which seems rather more convenient. However, if you look past the missing Touch ID sensor, the new iPhone 12 promises some of the most advanced security and privacy features that you can have on an iPhone device.

iPhone 12 release date

The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 have already started. The device will start shipping on October 23 this month. Along with the iPhone 12, the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro are also live right now. As far as the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models are concerned, the pre-orders will only begin on November 6 and the devices will be available starting November 13.

iPhone 12 price

The iPhone 12 will be available in the United States starting at $799. In India, the smartphone will retail starting at Rs. 79,900 for the base model.

iPhone 12 colours

The iPhone 12 will be available in five colour options including white, black, blue, green, and Product Red. The iPhone 12 mini also shares the same colour options as the standard iPhone 12 model.

Image credits: Apple