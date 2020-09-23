IPhone 12 Release Date And Pre Orders Date Leaked, To Commence On October 13

One of the most anticipated events this year has been the launch of Apple’s iPhone since the company has kept mum about the details of the latest phone. While there has been no official statement by the executives at Apple, this year saw several rumours and leaks about the features and release date of the phones. The latest reports claim that the launch date of the iPhones and the pre-order dates have been leaked.

iPhone 12 release date

A report in Apple Insider has stated that their source revealed to them that Apple is likely to host an iPhone 12 event on October 13th. The media portal has further reported that the source identified itself as a person working for a carrier in the Netherlands. According to the media portal, the pre-orders will commence from October 16th, that is a Friday.

The portal claims that in another part of Europe, another carrier company has been gearing up for product launch for Apple. The reports claim that these carriers are preparing to provide 5G connectivity, which is something that Apple has been creating a buzz about for its latest iPhone 12 series. Another report in MacRumors claimed that the CEO of British Telecom, Marc Allera had declared that Apple would be launching a 5G iPhone very soon.

What phones is Apple going to launch this year?

According to leaks in MacRumors, Apple is likely to launch 4 iPhone models this year. The phone models are likely to be called iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone 12 Mini would have a screen 5.4 inches, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would be 6.1 inches each and iPhone 12 pro Max would have a screen of 6.7 inches.

iPhone 12 price

The price of the iPhone 12 at this moment is not known and it is uncertain when the price of the new models be revealed.

Why was there a delay?

In July, The Verge had reported that Apple had confirmed that iPhones shall not arrive in September this year. Moreover, the portal had also reported that iPhones won’t be shipped until October of this year. This delay is probably because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Bloomberg had reported in July that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had told them that the company has asked U.S. office employees to return to work early in 2021.

