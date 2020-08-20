IPhone 12 Leaks, Launch Event, Price And Specs; See Details Here

The iPhone12 phone launch is much awaited by several users. Several people have shared iPhone12 leaks on various social media platforms. Recently, a Twitter user @LeaksApplePro shared several iPhone 12 leaks. Previous Tweets shared by the user also suggest that the leaker might have access to the American multinational technology company, Apple. Here are some iPhone12 leaks shared by the Twitter user:

iPhone 12 leak:

iPhone 12 release date:

While Apple has delayed the iPhone 12 launch, the Twitter user states that the iPhone 12 models having the lowest price range, might be released in the latter part of October. Further, the launch of these models might take place after another Apple launch event. It is speculated that the iPhone 12 Pro models will arrive in November. In a Tweet, the user also suggested that the keynote event would take place on October 13 or 14. According to the user, the event will be announced on October 1. You can check out the Tweet here:

Yeah so after reading some comments I decided to check everything with a very very very nice source in terms of Apple dates.

Let me correct me info.



Event: 13th/14th October.

Announcement: 1st October.



Sorry. Was misinformed. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

Launch Event:

The Twitter account also shared a leak of the iPhone12 launch keynote speaker. According to the leak, Phil Schiller will be one of the keynote speakers at the iPhone12 launch event. However, the Twitter user has referred to Phil as a ‘fitter’. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

Phil Schiller WILL take part in the keynote. (He is fitter). — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

iPhone 12 specs:

iPhone 12 battery:

According to a Twitter leak shared by @LeaksApplePro, Apple will offer a new Lightning connector in its new portless iPhone. Apple had earlier launched a universal charger named Apple AirPower. However, the universal charger was later discontinued by Apple. iPhone 12 might offer a better battery performance as compared to the previous models.

“We do have, one more thing. Do you remember when we first presented our wireless charger...” — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

iPhone 12 Performance:

According to @LeaksApplePro, the new iPhone 12 will have a better RAM. It is speculated that the new iPhone 12 will have a 6GB RAM. The new iPhone 12 might also have a new A14 chip.

Screenshot from @LeaksApplePro Twitter

Design:

According to a Tweet shared by @LeaksApplePro, the new iPhone 12 might have curved edges. This design will be an amalgamation of the iPhone 4, 5 as well as iPhone 11. They also clarified that this isn't a leak so much as a guess based on already available information.

When I say “curved edges”.

Means it’s not exactly like the iPhone 4/5 or like the 11/11 pro.

It’s a mix of them.

This isn’t a leak, it’s what I think based on those Mous cases. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

Camera:

The iPhone 12 camera might have a telephoto, wide as well as ultra-wide camera lens. This Tweet sums up the iPhone 12 camera.

Here’s a Twitter leak that gives us a possible insight into the iPhone 12 price range:

ã€iPhone 12 Pricesã€‘

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849



12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949



12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349



12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449



Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @_Devam_